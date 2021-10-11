CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate action at COP26 could save millions of lives, WHO says

By Emma Farge
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

GENEVA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization and about three-quarters of global health care workers on Monday called on governments to step up climate action at the COP26 global climate conference, saying it could save millions of lives a year.

The UN health agency's report on climate change and health calls for transformational action in every sector including energy, transport and finance, saying the public health benefits of ambitious climate actions far outweigh the costs.

"The burning of fossil fuels is killing us. Climate change is the single biggest health threat facing humanity," the WHO said on Monday.

The WHO has previously said some 13.7 million deaths a year, or around 24.3% of the global total, were due to environmental risks such as air pollution and chemical exposure.

It is not clear exactly how many of those are directly linked to climate change, although the WHO's Maria Neira said about 80% of the deaths from air pollution could be prevented through compliance with its guidelines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vaA7F_0cNqO6sb00
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Climate change is also stoking some infectious diseases such as dengue fever and malaria, causing deaths in some of the world's poorest regions, said Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum, head of a WHO climate change unit.

"Our health is not negotiable: we are going into climate negotiations, we are negotiating many things but the life of a single child whether it is lost to air pollution or climate change is not something that should be on the table," he said.

The report's release coincides with a letter backed by more than 400 health bodies representing more than 45 million nurses, doctors and medical professionals also calling for action.

"Paediatricians are speaking up because we do prevention, we give immunisations to prevent communicable diseases and we are speaking up now because we know that the health of the people and the health of the climate are one," said Ruth Etzel with the International Pediatric Association.

Last week, the United Nations Human Rights Council recognised access to a clean and healthy environment as a fundamental right, adding its weight to the fight against climate change.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Ahead of COP26, Vatican calls for action on climate change

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican hopes a meeting where world religious leaders will take a common stand on the environment can "raise ambitions" on what can be achieved at next month's U.N. Climate Change Conference, its foreign minister says. Monday's day-long event, organized by the Vatican, the United Kingdom and...
ADVOCACY
trust.org

COP26 climate talks 'difficult' without promised finance, says UN fund head

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Rich countries must deliver on a promise to channel $100 billion a year in climate finance to developing nations, otherwise they may jeopardise November's critical negotiations to limit global warming, said the head of the U.N.-backed Green Climate Fund. The call by...
ADVOCACY
UN News Centre

7 climate action highlights to remember before COP26

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum before the decisive UN Climate Conference COP26 in early November. UN News has put together a list of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Climate Change#Climate Action#Who#Paediatricians
azpbs.org

“Climate Migration” could displace millions of people in the next 30 years

Extreme weather such as tornadoes and hurricanes along with crop failures and pollution could displace hundreds of millions of people in the next 30 years. That’s according to a new study released by the World Bank. We learned more about this coming “climate migration” from Valerie Mueller, of ASU’s School of Politics and Global Studies.
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Star

WHO calls for climate action to assure sustained recovery from COVID-19

Geneva [Switzerland], October 12 (ANI): The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that countries must set ambitious national climate commitments if they are to sustain a healthy and green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. This message comes as the WHO COP26 Special Report on Climate Change and Health was launched...
ENVIRONMENT
UN News Centre

WHO: Global health community prescribes climate action for COVID recovery

Ambitious national climate commitments are crucial for States to sustain a healthy, green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new UN health agency report launched on Monday in the lead-up to the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Based on a growing body of research confirming numerous...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Conversation U.S.

How the climate crisis is transforming the meaning of ‘sustainability’ in business

In his 2021 letter to CEOs, Larry Fink, the CEO and chairman of BlackRock, the world’s largest investment manager, wrote: “No issue ranks higher than climate change on our clients’ lists of priorities.” His comment reflected a growing unease with how the climate crisis is already disrupting businesses. Companies’ concerns about climate change have typically been focused on their operational, financial and reputational risks, the latter associated with the growing importance of the issue among young people. Now, climate change is calling into question the traditional paradigm of corporate sustainability and how companies address their impacts on society and the planet overall. As...
ENVIRONMENT
wincountry.com

EU’s Timmermans to visit Russia on climate action ahead of COP26

MILAN (Reuters) – European Commissioner for Climate Action Frans Timmermans said he would visit Russia in the next few weeks to discuss climate action ahead of the U.N. COP26 summit in Glasgow. Russia, one of the world’s bigger oil and gas producers, is coming under increased pressure to set a...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

China pledges $233 million to global biodiversity fund

China on Tuesday pledged to inject $233 million into a new fund to protect biodiversity in developing countries during a key UN conservation summit, despite disagreements among major donors on the initiative. "China will take the lead in establishing the Kunming biodiversity fund with a capital contribution of 1.5 billion yuan ($233 million) to support the cause of biodiversity conservation in developing countries," Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a speech delivered via video link at the COP15 leaders' summit.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

World failing to hit climate goals and governments must accelerate transition to clean energy, IEA urges

The world is not on course to reduce the emission of planet-heating greenhouse gases to net zero by the year 2050, and with emission levels still on the rise, urgent action must be taken by governments around the world, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Less than three weeks away from the UN’s highly anticipated Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, the IEA has highlighted the scale of the challenge facing countries in the move away from polluting fossil fuels to clean energy sources.Following a recession brought on by Covid-19, 2021 has seen a rebound in coal and oil consumption,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Watch live as WHO launches its Cop26 report

The World Health Organization is holding a press conference to launch its Cop26 report “The Health Argument for Climate Action”. Along with the report, an open letter from 45 million health professionals worldwide, which calls for an ambitious outcome at the Glasgow summit, will be shared. The 26th annual UN...
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

What is COP26 and why does the fate of Earth, and Australia's prosperity, depend on it?

In just over two weeks, more than 100 world leaders will gather in the Scottish industrial city of Glasgow for United Nations climate change negotiations known as COP26. Their task, no less, is to decide the fate of our planet. This characterisation may sound dramatic. After all, UN climate talks are held every year, and they’re usually pretty staid affairs. But next month’s COP26 summit is, without doubt, vitally important. In the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, each nation pledged to ramp up their emissions reduction pledges every five years. We’ve reached that deadline – in fact, a one-year delay due to...
ENVIRONMENT
KREX

Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit, warning the world is not on track to meet environmental goals and that new investment in clean energy was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

201K+
Followers
222K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy