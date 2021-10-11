CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Roche offers insight on process for Crows Woods upgrades

By BOB HERPEN
thesunpapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattered by constant use and worn down by the yearly cycles of weather, the athletic fields at Crows Woods have long been identified as in need of expert care and upgrades to fulfill their duty as the largest open-air venue in the borough. But badly-needed improvements required to adequately handle...

thesunpapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesunpapers.com

Mayor’s Column: Fall Leaf Collection

The fall season brings the changing of leaves and yardwork. Voorhees Public Works Department offers two options for leaf collection. The first allows loose leaves to be left at curbside, but only during the designated dates listed below. Residents can find the scheduled pick-up dates on the Township’s website (voorheesnj.com) and on Channel 19 for Comcast subscribers and Channel 38 for Verizon subscribers. Also, signs will be posted at the entrance of each development prior to your scheduled week. Leaves should be raked to the curb line in front of your home the weekend prior to the scheduled week for your neighborhood’s pick-up. Leaf piles should be free of branches and twigs since such items clog the vacuum chute. Residents should also continue to place their grass in cans or biodegradable bags and not use plastic bags as they will not be accepted at our recycle facility.
POLITICS
thesunpapers.com

BurlCo Commissioners approve county participation in new land use study of territory

The Burlington County Commissioners affirmed their ongoing commitment to protecting and enhancing Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on Wednesday, Oct. 13, by directing County planners and staff to participate in the development of a new land use study for the territory surrounding the sprawling military installation. The Commissioners approved a resolution directing...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
blufftontoday.com

Plans presented for Bluffton's New Riverside Barn Park project

Bluffton Town Council approved the Phase 1 site development plan for New Riverside Barn Park at its Oct. 12 meeting. Alongside the development plan, council approved the proposed design for a barn renovation and playground features. The development plan includes roads, parking, utilities and storm drainage, restrooms, multi-purpose trails, an...
BLUFFTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Roche
Itemlive.com

Housing Lynn gets a strong push forward

We applaud the Lynn Planning Board for giving the Housing Production Plan, “Housing Lynn: A Plan for Inclusive Growth,” a strong push forward with its 5-0 vote on Tuesday approving The post Housing Lynn gets a strong push forward appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
thesunpapers.com

Mullica Hill leaf collection program begins Oct. 18

Harrison Township will conduct its annual Curbside Leaf Collection Program beginning the week of Oct. 18, through the week of Dec. 27. To keep the collection organized and efficient, the township has been divided into six collection zones. Please be reminded that once the leaf crews have gone by your...
POLITICS
thesunpapers.com

BurlCo Commissioners approve zero-interest HELP loans for two businesses

Two more Burlington County businesses have been approved to receive interest-free HELP loans to assist with their pandemic recovery. The Burlington County Commissioners voted last month to approve the two zero-interest, $50,000 loans for Del Val Designs, a Mount Holly printing and engraving business, and The Supreme Dessert Shop, a Willingboro dessert and sandwich shop.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Martinsville Bulletin

AEP offers public input sessions on Patrick upgrade project

Appalachian Power invites public comment on its plans to upgrade the power grid serving customers in Patrick County. The Stuart Area Improvements Project provides a new electrical source to support the current electrical need in the region and increases electric reliability for customers, a press release states. The project involves constructing several components in the next few years and covers five Virginia counties.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Weather#Facebook#Remington Vernick
NBCMontana

Marijuana dispensary zoning in Kalispell raises questions

KALISPELL, MONT. — The Kalispell City Council voted to restrict marijuana dispensaries to industrial zones in the city. After voters came together and voted to legalize marijuana there was a referendum in place stating zoning can’t be unreasonable and burdensome. During the council vote, which ended 5-2 to restrict zoning...
KALISPELL, MT
thesunpapers.com

Voorhees Township announces Leaf Collection dates

Signs will be posted at the entrance of each development prior to the scheduled leaf collection week. Please refrain from putting tree trimmings/branches at the curbside during leaf season. The tree chipper service will not be available. There are two options for leaf collections. Option #1: Place loose leaves at...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Announces $4M In Relief For Homeowners, Businesses Impacted By Ida Following FEMA Denial

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced $4 million in relief homeowners and businesses who suffered damages from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in early September, one week after the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied a request for aid. The money can go toward home repairs, short-term rental assistance and business loans. Hogan also requested a disaster declaration from the federal Small Business Administration to unlock low-interest loans for impacted areas in Anne Arundel, Cecil, and Montgomery counties. The $4 million comes from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and can be accessed through the Maryland Disaster Housing...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
13WMAZ

City of Forsyth gets new City Hall building

FORSYTH, Ga. — For a little over a year and a half, city workers in Forsyth were operating out of different buildings as they were building their own city hall building. Now, they have a new place to call home. Regina Ivie has been the city clerk of Forsyth for...
FORSYTH, GA
thesunpapers.com

BurlCo and Willingboro to host How to Do Business in BurlCo forum

The Burlington County Commissioners and the County Department of Economic Development and Regional Planning are teaming up with the Willingboro Township to host an upcoming business forum dedicated to helping local businesses recover and new ones to get off the ground and grow. Known as the How to Do Business...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Deptford News

Gloucester County Women’s Club gives to communities all year. Mr. Deptford: Mayor Medany Keeping His Hometown Clean, Safe. Born and raised in Deptford, Paul Medany saw his parents’ work everyday in creating a home for their family. He brings the same passion to running his beloved town.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Mantua Township superintendent resigns, effective Dec. 31

Mantua Township Schools Superintendent Robert Miles will resign his position effective on Dec. 31. The next superintendent has yet to be announced, but will begin in the role at the start of the new year. Miles assumed the role in August 2020, and has only been in the position for...
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy