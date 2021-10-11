Roche offers insight on process for Crows Woods upgrades

The fall season brings the changing of leaves and yardwork. Voorhees Public Works Department offers two options for leaf collection. The first allows loose leaves to be left at curbside, but only during the designated dates listed below. Residents can find the scheduled pick-up dates on the Township’s website (voorheesnj.com) and on Channel 19 for Comcast subscribers and Channel 38 for Verizon subscribers. Also, signs will be posted at the entrance of each development prior to your scheduled week. Leaves should be raked to the curb line in front of your home the weekend prior to the scheduled week for your neighborhood’s pick-up. Leaf piles should be free of branches and twigs since such items clog the vacuum chute. Residents should also continue to place their grass in cans or biodegradable bags and not use plastic bags as they will not be accepted at our recycle facility.

