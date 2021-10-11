CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: Marci Rosenstein

By Reader Submitted
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Voorhees Board of Education election is vitally important, with candidates expressing very different opinions and concerns. Six candidates (including one write-in candidate) are competing for three available spots. School board elections are easy to overlook, especially if you do not have children in K-8. But I encourage all residents to familiarize themselves with the candidates and vote based upon who they want to determine not just the future of our children, but to represent our town.

#Election#Letter To The Editor#Politics
