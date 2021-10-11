CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD

By James Stanley
DailyFx
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Dollar has thus far spent October digesting the bullish move that showed with prominence in late-September. This week sees the focus shift to a key inflation report out of the US with the release of CPI on Wednesday. With the Fed’s potential tapering announcement around the corner at the November FOMC, the focus on this data release will likely be intense for risk trends.

DailyFx

NZD/USD Outperforms as RBNZ Rate Bets Tighten, Business PMI Improves

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Crude Oil, NZ Business PMI – Talking Points. Markets look set for a risk-on day after Wall Street stocks move higher. New Zealand business activity rises sharply in September per BusinessNZ. NZD/USD pierces the 50-day SMA after prices rise from triangle pattern. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. Asia-Pacific...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Capitulates, USD/JPY Soars, Significant GBP/JPY Bullish Break

Japanese Yen Capitulates, USD/JPY Nearing 2018 Peak. Japanese Yen Capitulates, USD/JPY Nearing 2018 Peak. The main focus in the FX space has been the Japanese Yen which continues to go up in smoke across the board. The sell-off has been relentless and judging by our in-house sentiment report (Figure 1), clients have been attempting to fade the surge in cross-JPY. Interestingly, despite the slip in the US Dollar and US treasury yields, in which the latter has been a big factor behind to softer Yen, USD/JPY is above 114.00 and not far off the 2018 highs (114.50).
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/RUB

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3688; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3620 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3895. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3495. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3405.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

China GDP, Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch

China GDP in focus next week. Futures based ETF a good or bad thing for Bitcoin?. Earnings season spurs SPX bulls. Chinese growth projections for 2022 and 2023 have been revised marginally lower in the recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) Economic Outlook. For 2021 the figures are unchanged at 2.3% (see graphic below).
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Remains Exemption To The Rule

The astonishing bull flattening trend on core bond markets continued yesterday, especially in Europe. German yields fell by 2.5 bps (2-yr) to 6.1 bps (30-yr). Bond gains on the US curve were less ebullient, but recall that the bond rally in the US started already on Tuesday whereas Europe only joined on Wednesday. Daily US yield changes varied between +0.2 bps (2-yr) and -2.5 bps (10-yr) with the belly of the curve outperforming the wings. The moves once again lacked clear-cut drivers, but was mainly inspired by lower real yields. If any, it suggests that any future tightening cycle will be short-lived as central bankers might face a balancing act between inflation fighting and supporting a potential growth slowdown. Equities rallied in lockstep with bonds while oil prices remain near recent highs. Main stock indices bounced up to 1.5% in Europe and over 1.5% in the US. Yesterday’s moves make a (technical) end to the end September/early October weakness and remind us that the buy-on-dip pattern still holds. Since the November 2020 vaccination rally, the EuroStoxx50 countered 6 corrections to the tune of 5%. We admit though that the recovery time is lengthening with each and every correction. The dollar didn’t really benefit from US Treasuries’ underperformance. EUR/USD is trying to make way above the 1.16 big figure. Recapturing 1.1664 would be a first signal that the September faint is over and that the technical picture could become somewhat more neutral. As for now, the euro doesn’t get any support whatsoever with the EUR/USD bounce mainly inspired by the dollar losing momentum. The trade-weighted greenback (DXY) returned to the 94 big figure after failing to take out 94.47/74 resistance. USD/JPY remains exemption to the rule. JPY up until two days ago proved vulnerable to the rising (real) yield environment. The Japanese currency failed to recover over the past two days though as bonds rallied in lockstep with stocks. USD/JPY trades above 114 for the first time since end 2018. The 2018 top (resistance) stands at 114.55. EUR/GBP in a technical move tested the downside of the EUR/GBP 0.8450/0.8719 trading range in place since April. A break didn’t occur with the pair currently changing hands around 0.8485. Today’s European and UK eco calendars are empty. The failed test might trigger some return action higher. The US eco calendar contains retail sales, the empire manufacturing business survey and University of Michigan consumer confidence. The focus in the data might gradually shift from focusing on price pressure to focusing on indications about (future) growth. Overall, we don’t expect them to be key for trading dynamics. We look out whether the slowdown of the bond rally in the US yesterday spills to Europe today with yields arriving at first technical support levels.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

S&P 500, DAX 40, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Bank Earnings Trigger Risk-on Mood

Global stocks rally as US earnings push back stagflation concerns. Investors must be aware of inflation effects in different sectors. Global stocks have rallied significantly in the last two sessions as upbeat sentiment returns to markets. Continued growth in earnings from major US banks and asset managers have seen investors take a break from concerns about growth and stagflation, focusing also on improving jobs data and a small decrease in the rate of growth of PPI.
STOCKS
investing.com

EUR/USD: Correction Continues

The US PPI results have halted a frenzy triggered by the inflation report. Producer prices in the United States increased to 8.6% from 8.3% and above market forecasts of 8.5%. Given that the PPI is considered a leading indicator for inflation, its growth means that inflation is unlikely to slow any time soon. In fact, it may well accelerate.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD steady around 1.2450 on overall US dollar weakness

The USD/CAD slides for the second day in a row clings to 1.2450. Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil rises again above $80.00, lifts the CAD. USD/CAD: Moving averages and the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) suggest that the pair is a downtrend. The USD/CAD begins the Asian session on the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1600 amid broad US dollar weakness

EUR/USD begins the Asian session on the right foot, barely up 0.04%. Higher inflationary pressures weakened the US dollar, strengthened the euro and precious metals. US CPI annually base rose by 5.4%, higher than the 5.3% foreseen. The EUR/USD advances as the Asian session begins trading at 1.1597, barely up...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Chinese Yuan Forecast: USD/CNH at Key Technical Level After US Dollar Drops

Chinese Yuan, USD/CNH, Australia Jobs Report, Chinese Inflation – Talking Points. US Dollar drops, Yuan rises despite a better-than-expected US CPI print. Australian jobs data, Chinese inflation and factory gate prices in focus. USD/CNH pierces Symmetrical Triangle support, will prices breakdown?. Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The Chinese Yuan gained versus the...
WORLD
DailyFx

Dollar Reverses Despite High Inflation and FOMC Taper Talk, Where to Next?

S&P500, Dollar, Inflation, Stimulus, Gold and Earnings Talking Points. The IMF has offered its semi-annual forecast updates and the tone was clearly a cautionary one with a downgrade in growth outlook and warning of at-risk markets. US inflation topped expectations and the FOMC’s minutes showed a willingness of near-term taper,...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Singapore Dollar Gains, USD/SGD Falls as MAS Surprises with Tightening. Now What?

Singapore Dollar, USD/SGD, Monetary Authority of Singapore, MAS, GDP – Market Alert. Singapore Dollar gains as MAS unexpectedly tightens monetary policy. Focus for USD/SGD may shift back to external risks, emerging markets. Broader uptrend still holds for USD/SGD, eyes are on key support points. The Singapore Dollar rose against the...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD approaches $1,800 mark amid weaker USD

Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s strong rally to near one-month tops. Hawkish Fed expectations turned out to be a key factor that capped gains for the metal. Bulls now wait for a sustained move beyond the 100/200-day SMA confluence hurdle. Update: Gold reversed an intraday dip to...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Continues to Sell Off Against CAD

The US dollar fell again on Wednesday as the CPI numbers came out in line with expectations. It looks as if we are going to continue the move lower after a couple of very choppy sessions. This does not necessarily mean that we will break down immediately, but it is obvious that the 1.24 level is being targeted. If we can break down below that level, then it is likely that we will continue to go much lower, reaching down towards the 1.23 handle, followed by the 1.20 handle.
CURRENCIES

