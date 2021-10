Candiace Dillard is responding to #RHOP fans who've been flooding her with "violent", "angry" and "sick" responses following Sunday's explosive episode. As previously reported Candiace faced off with Mia Thornton while on a cast trip to Chesapeake that culminated with summer salad leaves tossed in each other's direction and [another] stinging "your mama is low budget" diss from Candiace. According to Real Housewives of Potomac fans, and Karen Huger, and Gizelle Bryant, Candiace took things too far considering that Mia's mom is a recovering drug addict, something Candiace said she didn't know at the time. Despite her ignorance to the sensitive subject, the "Deep Space" singer has been receiving vitriolic comments from pissed-off fans and she's none too pleased.

TV SHOWS ・ 9 DAYS AGO