CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Elaine Welteroth Is Expecting Her First Child

By Laura Rosenfeld
bravotv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElaine Welteroth is about to add a new title to her already-impressive resume: mom. The Bravo's Project Runway judge announced that she is expecting her first child on Instagram on October 11. Elaine confirmed the happy news in a post on Instagram with the caption, "New creative collab with @jonathansingletary...

www.bravotv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider

Christian Siriano and Elaine Welteroth Can’t Wait for You to See “Leveled Up” ‘Project Runway’

Project Runway Season 18 wrapped up on March 12, 2020. Geoffrey Mac was named the winner—and then the rest of March 2020 happened. Over the past year and a half, March 2020 has become a sort of seismic marker in time. Everything is before or after March 2020, before or after the world shut down due to COVID-19. As of March 2020, Bravo was getting back into the groove with Project Runway after the show’s long absence from the network. Only six months separated the end of Season 17 and the launch of Season 18. But the pandemic and its monumental impact on the fashion industry meant that we’d have to wait a while for Season 19.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Colombian singer Camilo, wife Evaluna expecting first child

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Colombian singer Camilo is going to be a dad. The 27-year-old recording artist is expecting his first child with his wife, Venezuelan singer and actress Evaluna Montaner. Camilo and Montaner shared the news Wednesday in their "Índigo" music video. In the video, Camilo is seen kissing...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Welteroth
POPSUGAR

"We Finally Get to Tell Everyone!!!" — Rapper Eve Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for rapper Eve and her husband Maximillion Cooper! In an Instagram post on Oct. 15, Eve announced that she's pregnant with her first child. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️," she captioned the post. "You all know how long [we've] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Elaine Welteroth Is Rosy in a Red Tulle Skirt and Black Suede Boots for ‘Project Runway’ Season 19 Premiere

Elaine Welteroth gives the tulle skirt a facelift with her latest on-camera look. The journalist turned television personality returns to the cast of the hit fashion design competition show “Project Runway” as a judge. For the season 19 premiere episode yesterday, Welteroth wore a bright and voluminous dress that speaks to the current trends in fashion. The ensemble consisted of a red crop top that incorporated a poofy shoulder and a red billowing tiered tulle skirt. When it came down to the shoes, Welteroth wore a pair of sleek black suede pointed-toe boots, which helped to elevate the chic moment. Welteroth’s fashion tastes...
TV & VIDEOS
radionwtn.com

Christina Ricci marries hairstylist Mark Hampton; expecting first child together

41-year-old actress Christina Ricci married hair stylist Mark Hampton at a wedding in Los Angeles over the weekend. Ricci shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Hampton standing in front of a display of flowers along with the caption: “Mr. and Mrs.” Hampton posted the same photo on his own account, writing,”#justmarried.” Ricci later shared another photo of herself and Hampton, writing, “Also Mr. and Mrs.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram
Soompi

Hwang Jung Eum Revealed To Be Expecting 2nd Child

On October 12, her agency C-JeS Entertainment revealed, “We have checked with the actress, and she is currently pregnant and due next year.”. Hwang Jung Eum and her husband Lee Young Don, a former professional golfer and businessman, tied the knot in 2016 and had a son in 2017. Hwang Jung Eum filed for divorce by mediation in September 2020, but the couple reconciled their differences in July 2021 and decided not to get divorced.
WORLD
Page Six

The 10 best-dressed celebrities at the 2021 Emmys

The Emmys have returned IRL, along with the major fashion moments we’ve come to expect from television’s biggest night. And from Jennifer Coolidge’s sleek navy gown to Anya Taylor-Joy’s lemon soufflé-like couture confection, Sunday’s red carpet seriously delivered on the style front. Below, the 10 best looks from the 2021...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Tammy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters?

When 1000-lb Sisters debuted on TLC at the beginning of 2020, it quickly became one of those shows that people couldn’t get enough of. The series follows the lives of sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton, who together weigh more than 1,000 pounds. On top of dealing with everyday issues, their size has created some serious challenges in their lives. During the show, however, Amy showed an interest in losing weight and living a healthier lifestyle. Tammy, however, seemed to struggle with making healthier choices. This caused a bit of a rift between the sisters and caused many viewers to feel concerned for Tammy. Since the end of season two, lots of viewers have wondered what’s been going on with Tammy Slaton. If you’re one of those people, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to find out what happened to Tammy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters.
TV SHOWS
talesbuzz.com

TikTok star, 36, is pregnant with her 12th child

This social media star is about to find out if things really are cheaper by the dozen. Veronica Merritt — better known to her 95,000 TikTok followers as Thismadmama — is expecting her 12th child. The 36-year-old, who hails from upstate New York and also has 32,500 Instagram followers, announced...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’: Is Michael Ilesanmi Using Angela Deem? Truth Revealed

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have had an unbelievable relationship since they stepped onto the 90 Day Fiance scene. Yet, they have managed to overcome a lot together, and Deem was always looking for an egg to tote. The one question on many people’s minds was: does Michael love her or just want a green card? Now, the truth has come out and it might actually shock you.
TV SERIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘RHOBH’ Fans Are Praying For Dorit Kemsley’s Firing

RHOBH fans are saying a little prayer for Dorit Kemsley. No, they’re not wishing her well. Rather, they’re praying for her to get fired. As TV Shows Ace previously reported, fans are fed up over the way that Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley went after Garcelle Beauvais. The duo has...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy