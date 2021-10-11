YouTube Music begins surfacing community-generated playlists on the homepage
Google has been making a bit of a push with YouTube Music recently, adding key features to help it against competitors. One of the biggest changes to the platform was the introduction of free ad-supported background streaming, though that’s still currently being tested in Canada before a wider rollout. Now, “from the community” playlists are appearing on the homepage of YouTube Music — on both mobile and desktop — with links to user-generated playlists.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0