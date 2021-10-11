YouTube Music begins surfacing community-generated playlists on the homepage

It's looking like YouTube Music has begun testing support for Chromecast, which would allow you to stream music to your device without having to share the screen. 9to5Google pointed out that some Reddit users have been seeing a new Cast icon appear in the menu bar of their YouTube Music web client. While it was previously possible to stream YouTube Music to Chromecast, it required sharing the whole screen. According to Reddit user Ploppy_, official Cast support also means you can use your phone to control audio, with "...much better performance and audio quality."

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO