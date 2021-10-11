CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube Music begins surfacing community-generated playlists on the homepage

By Adam Conway
xda-developers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has been making a bit of a push with YouTube Music recently, adding key features to help it against competitors. One of the biggest changes to the platform was the introduction of free ad-supported background streaming, though that’s still currently being tested in Canada before a wider rollout. Now, “from the community” playlists are appearing on the homepage of YouTube Music — on both mobile and desktop — with links to user-generated playlists.

www.xda-developers.com

wmleader.com

YouTube Music will launch free background listening starting in Canada

YouTube Music is lifting one of its most annoying limitations — but only in Canada. Today, YouTube announced that beginning November 3rd, customers in Canada will be able to continue listening to their music in the background while doing other tasks on their phone or when the screen is off.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

YouTube Music gets free background playback

YouTube today announced that the YouTube Music app will enable background playback for free. The feature will be available first in Canada starting November 3. YouTube Music app currently allows background playback only for YouTube Premium members. If you are not a paying customer, then you cannot minimize the app. If you switch to any other app or turn your screen off then the playback stops.
CELL PHONES
Liliputing

Lilbits: AYA Neo, YouTube Music, and a keyboard with 3 keys

Every now and again, an April Fools’ Day joke has the nugget of a good idea. I’m not sure Stack Overflow’s The Key qualifies, but if you were ever hoping for a keyboard with three keys, now you can actually buy one for $29. In other recent tech news from...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

YouTube Music is about to get a lot less useless for free users

As part of YouTube Music Premium (or YouTube Premium, they're interchangeable), subscribers who pay $10 a month get the privilege of streaming music without having to stay in the app — that means no switching away and no locking your screen. You know... like no other streaming music service out there. But there's a sign that perk won't be a paid one for long and it all starts in the Great North.
ENTERTAINMENT
Android Central

YouTube Music finally makes this premium feature available to free users

YouTube Music's free tier now has access to background listening. The feature was previously reserved for YouTube Premium subscribers. Background listening is rolling out to Canadian users first before reaching other countries and regions. YouTube Music may be one of the best music streaming services around, but there's one particular...
ENTERTAINMENT
xda-developers

YouTube Music is testing a new widget that shows your recently played songs

Google recently started testing a new Material You home screen widget for YouTube Music. The new widget has a series of circles instead of a simple row of buttons. It displays the album art in the middle, with a like button and a play button along the edges. While that widget is yet to roll out widely, Google has started testing another home screen widget for the app that shows your recently played songs.
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

YouTube Music starts rolling out native Cast support on the web

While the YouTube Music web app is undoubtedly more feature-complete than the Android TV experience housed in the main app, it still lacks native Cast integration. That fortunately appears to be changing. Users that want to stream songs from music.youtube.com to Smart Displays, speakers, and Chromecast setups today have to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
lifewire.com

YouTube Music Appears to Be Testing Chromecast Support

It's looking like YouTube Music has begun testing support for Chromecast, which would allow you to stream music to your device without having to share the screen. 9to5Google pointed out that some Reddit users have been seeing a new Cast icon appear in the menu bar of their YouTube Music web client. While it was previously possible to stream YouTube Music to Chromecast, it required sharing the whole screen. According to Reddit user Ploppy_, official Cast support also means you can use your phone to control audio, with "...much better performance and audio quality."
CELL PHONES
NewsTimes

Spotify's New Music Friday Playlist Favors Indie and Women Artists, According to New Study

Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist tends to benefit independent label and women artists the most, according to a new study. Published in the International Journal of Industrial Organization, research conducted by the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management concluded that indie and women artists are platformed the most on the wildly popular playlist, which is curated each week by Spotify’s editors.
MUSIC
mediapost.com

Spotify Brand Playlists: Sweet Music to Millennial-Seeking Ears

What do you do if your company is being described as “stodgy” by Millennials? How do you attract a younger audience without alienating your Gen X and successful Boomer clients? That’s what Windermere Real Estate was facing. With a nearly 50 year legacy and flashy brands like Zillow and Redfin …
MUSIC
ausdroid.net

Has Google given us a sign of things to come for YouTube Music?

Like it or not, Google Play Music is gone – but never forgotten. It was simple, lightweight and just worked the way you expected it to. Now YouTube Music has taken on the mantle for Google’s streaming music services, there are still missing features. One of those, perhaps, maybe resolved in the near future.
TECHNOLOGY
Phandroid

YouTube Music is now available to download on Snapdragon Wear 3100 smartwatches

After making its debut at Google I/O ’21, Wear OS 3 was expected to be all the rage as we were hoping to see at least a few new Wear OS 3 powered smartwatches arrive in time for the holidays. Along with the overhauled design, Google also confirmed its plans to finally bring a proper YouTube Music app to its wearable platform, something the streaming service has been missing. However, since there seems to be an unannounced exclusivity agreement between Samsung and Google, the only smartwatch that can currently run Wear OS 3 is the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Media Bar lets you scrub your music or podcasts by swiping on your status bar

Bringing additional functionalities on our devices through third-party apps is something Android enthusiasts have been doing for a while. Power users are always trying to find ways to customize things on top of the regular offerings on OEM skins. This is why we came across innovative apps like Access Dots and Energy Ring that brought a whole new angle to Android UI enhancement. Now, the developer behind these two apps has come up with another useful piece of software named Media Bar that adds a media playback controller and a progress indicator to the status bar on your Android smartphone.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

YouTube Music will now actually work on your Wear OS smartwatch

During I/O, we learned Google was finally — finally! — bringing a YouTube Music app to its wearables, nearly a year after it launched one for Apple’s smartwatches. It arrived in August alongside the Galaxy Watch4 series as a Wear OS 3 exclusive, along with a promise that older devices wouldn’t be too far behind. After making some progress last month, more smartwatches can now access Google’s latest music streaming service right from their wrist.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google Clock gets new Material You widget and five clock styles in the latest update

Google officially dropped the stable Android 12 update last week. While the official Android 12 software won’t roll out to Pixel devices for the next few weeks, Google continues to update its first-party apps with Material You design guidelines. The Google Clock app received a significant redesign with Material You colors alongside the Android 12 Beta 5. The update also included some new widgets that Google originally showed off at Google I/O. But it seems Google has been cooking even more delicious widgets, which it’s now starting to roll out to users, just in time for the launch of the Google Pixel 6.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Download Moga Mod apk and experience the benefits

If you are interested in PUBG mode, which is basically the mod for the famous playerunknowns battlegrounds game, then you would like to download Moga APK. This is not the normal mod you would download for your mobile; This is the original one for your PC which is free. With the help of which you can easily download PUBG mode and get some amazing features in PUBG game for free. Before downloading the PUBG MOD APK You must understand what the Pubg Mod APK really is, so take your time and read it thoroughly.
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

Stuck on Download Mode.

I have an S5 Mini SM-G800H, that I bought earlier today. I rooted it with this guide and it worked, SuperSU worked. So I followed this guide to install TWRP, but I don't know if it worked. After that I installed the official TWRP app from Google Play, opened, and...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Hospitality Philips tv help/guidance

I need some assistance if anyone has managed to or if it’s possible updating this or similar TVs (Philips hospitality tv 55HFL5011T/12). by default the tv is running I think Android lollipop and the User interface is not like smart TVs, not able to download new apps because no google play etc, is there a way to add google play to download new apps or update to another android version so the user interface looks like smart tv.
ELECTRONICS

