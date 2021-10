What a year 2016 was. It seems so long ago now considering all that’s happened within the XR space in that time but one facet has remained consistent, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s (SIE) PlayStation VR. The third consumer headset to launch that year after Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, it may have arrived late in the year but thanks to that PlayStation 4 connectivity and some excellent exclusives soon dominated the field. Five years later and it has yet to be updated, with SIE celebrating today by revealing the most popular titles and a little treat in store for PlayStation Plus members.

