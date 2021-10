New Silicon Valley restaurant promises a fine dining experience that is accessible to everyone. Photo Credit: Shepherd & Sims. A new Silicon Valley restaurant is promising fine dining with an upscale, yet approachable vibe. Shepherd & Sims is now open in Los Gatos at 15970 Los Gatos Boulevard. It’s serving up high-end menu items Wednesday through Sunday in the afternoon and evenings — with a happy hour starting at 2 p.m. As Eater SF tells us, Shepherd & Sims is the creation of Jim and Angelique Stump who also own two other notable Silicon Valley eateries; Table in San Jose and Forthright in Campbell. The names Shepherd and Sims are apparently the couple’s former last names and the menu at the new restaurant is full of items that they often enjoy together like pickled fried green tomatoes.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO