Maryland State

Officers will not be charged in fatal Maryland shooting

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Four Maryland police officers will not be charged for fatally shooting a Black man they say fired first during a late-night foot chase in January. A Maryland grand jury declined to charge the officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department due to lack of evidence in a decision announced last week. The four officers attempted to apprehend 24-year-old Kwamena Ocran on Jan. 8 for illegal possession of a firearm. According to prosecutors, Ocran ran from the officers and shot at them. Crime scene evidence shows Ocran was carrying a gun but investigators failed to find evidence that he’d fired it. Lawyers representing Ocran’s family maintain the officers acted illegally when they shot and killed him.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

 

