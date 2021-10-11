Donors pledge $223M aimed at reducing methane emissions

“Cutting methane pollution is the single best chance we have to slow the rate of warming now, even as we accelerate the shift to a clean economy,” wrote Fred Krupp, President of Environmental Defense Fund, in a recent commentary. Methane stays in the atmosphere for far less time than carbon dioxide-only for about 9 years or so-- but while it is in the atmosphere it is a far more efficient trapper of heat. “Pound for pound, the comparative impact of methane is 25 times greater than carbon dioxide over a 100-year period,” reports the US Environmental Protection Agency ( EPA). Over the first twenty years, methane has more than 80 times the warming impact of carbon dioxide. Methane currently accounts for 25% of global warming.

