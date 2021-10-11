CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donors pledge $223M aimed at reducing methane emissions

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of philanthropic donors said Monday they will spend more than $220 million to reduce global methane emissions, the largest private commitment ever toward this effort. Methane, the main component of natural gas, is one of the most potent agents of climate damage. Among the 20 philanthropies providing the funding is former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s Bloomberg Philanthropies. The donors say the money will support the diplomatic effort spearheaded by the U.S. and the European Union to lower methane emissions. The two entities announced an agreement last month aimed at cutting their emissions of methane 30% by the end of this decade.

