Woman who helped spur Kennett Square’s revitalization resigns
KENNETT SQUARE — If you’ve ever shopped at the KSQ Farmers Market, enjoyed a Third Thursday event on State Street, attended a Kennett Brewfest or Winterfest event, delighted in the magic of the Holiday Village Market, taken a treasured family photo in front of Kennett Square’s Christmas tree, or participated in any other Historic Kennett Square event over the past eight years, you’ve benefited from Claire Murray’s hard work and passion for community collaboration.www.dailylocal.com
Comments / 0