Letter: We can’t afford climate change inaction

It comes down to this: We can’t continue living in fiscal chaos. We simply need to get something done and we have to compromise to get there. People need to know that they will get a Permanent Fund dividend they can depend on. And, we need to know that we have revenue we can depend on. In my time in the Legislature, I’ve learned that bringing together ideas from all sides works. This attitude has served me well. During my service, I have passed 20 different measures by working with colleagues from all ends of Alaska’s political spectrum.

ALASKA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO