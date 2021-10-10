Letter: We can’t afford climate change inaction
NIMBYisim is not new. It peaked ten years ago off of Cape Cod with a proposed offshore wind farm. Times change and now one is planned for their waters which will consist of 130 huge turbines which will serve 200,000 homes. One thing that has changed is the dire warnings relative to climate change which was contained in a report which was released this summer by the United Nations.
