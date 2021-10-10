CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Letter: We can’t afford climate change inaction

By editor@rappnews.com
Rappahannock News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLetters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. NIMBYisim is not new. It peaked ten years ago off of Cape Cod with a proposed offshore wind farm. Times change and now one is planned for their waters which will consist of 130 huge turbines which will serve 200,000 homes. One thing that has changed is the dire warnings relative to climate change which was contained in a report which was released this summer by the United Nations.

www.rappnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

Bold climate action can’t wait, and it can’t happen if Sinema and Kelly don’t back it

Recently, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told the Arizona Republic, “We know that a changing climate costs Arizonans. And right now, we have the opportunity to pass smart policies to address it — looking forward to that.” The Senator acknowledged the steep costs of climate change in our state related to larger wildfires, extreme drought, and extreme […] The post Bold climate action can’t wait, and it can’t happen if Sinema and Kelly don’t back it appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Vice

The Climate Crisis Will Change the Way We Eat

This story is part of the VICE Creators Summit, a series of panels and workshops to co-create futures for a habitable planet. Find out more here. The most compelling images of climate change—cracked, drought-devastated soil, raging wildfires, and flash floods—are all persistent reminders that the Earth is tunneling into the danger zone. But climate change is affecting us in more insidious ways, too. It may not feel like it, but our food is already grappling with its effects.
ENVIRONMENT
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Effects of climate change can't be ignored

Growing up in Delano — the birthplace of the farm-labor rights movement, in the shadow of giants like Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta and Larry Itliong — I’ve seen firsthand how important a thriving, sustainable agricultural sector is not only to our state and nation, but for the people whose lives and livelihoods depend on the backbone of our economy.
DELANO, CA
Phys.org

We can't stabilise the climate without carbon offsets – so how do we make them work?

Carbon offsetting has been in the news lately after a report raised concerns about the integrity of the federal government's offsetting scheme, the emissions reduction fund. Offsetting refers to reducing emissions or removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in one place to make up for emissions in another. Done well, it lowers the costs of reducing emissions. Done badly, it increases costs and gives us false confidence about our progress towards net zero emissions.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
chestertownspy.org

From and Fuller: Why Can’t Washington get Serious about the Pending Climate Change Catastrophe

Every Thursday, the Spy hosts a conversation with Al From and Craig Fuller on the most topical political news of the moment. This week, From and Fuller talk about the climate change crisis and how it still has not gained significant momentum as a political issue with the American people nor the country’s politicians despite the repeated dire warnings of experts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
citywatchla.com

Climate Change: Double Trouble Ahead and We Just Don’t Get It

According to the Code Red interview, the IPCC is taking off its ultra conservative facemask of prior years to reveal a surly cantankerous grim sneer on a darkened background. In short, climate change is much worse than the IPCC has previously been willing to admit. The FacingFuture.TV interview features Mark...
ENVIRONMENT
Deseret News

Opinion: Climate is changing, whether we like it or not

The evidence that our climate is changing is irrefutable. The decades-old scientific consensus of both observation and prediction intersects with our lived experience in the record heat, burning and drought-stricken West. Even the Pentagon and oil companies acknowledge that there is a problem and something must be done. If I,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Weather And Climate#Solar Energy#The Rapp News#The United Nations#U S Agriculture#Daily Update
Washington Examiner

To beat climate change, we must beat climate anxiety

The next generation of leaders, those who will bear the full burden of rising temperatures, are increasingly terrified of climate change. According to a recent international study , 56% of teenagers and young adults believe that humanity is doomed. While young people are right to feel concerned about our planet’s health, some climate activists’ alarmist rhetoric is creating a mental health crisis — and undermining our ability to solve the climate crisis. We must reject climate alarmism, and climate denialism, to beat climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Our rights can’t be infringed for the ‘common good’

Afraid of needles? No, afraid of Nazis. Scott Estill’s opinion piece “Afraid of needles” is exactly the kind of vitriolic, hateful nonsense that keeps us divided and fearful. Dripping with ad hominems and dismissive, reductionist labels, he does not honor science. He uses it for his political agenda. He should pick up Dr. Suzanne Humphries’ book “Dissolving Illusions,” for he has many regarding vaccinations.
SCIENCE
BBC

Climate change: In the Chinese city that can't stop constructing

China is trying to work out how it can hit its carbon reduction pledges, despite producing a record one billion tonnes of steel in 2020. BBC China correspondent Robin Brant visits the "steel city" of Wuzhou, in southern China, to see the vast amounts of construction continuing to take place.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Solar Power
psychologytoday.com

Narcissism Is a Societal Cancer We Can't Afford to Ignore

Narcissism is a malignant societal reality that affects everyone. Even mature adults are susceptible to narcissistic thinking and behavior when under stress, especially in cultures where leaders normalize it. Narcissism leads to cascading trauma and is the root of bigotry and other profound social problems. People need to educate themselves...
MENTAL HEALTH
St. Cloud Times

We need more people to ask for climate solutions: Letter

Thursday, Sept. 9, you published an important letter on climate change. It was written by Jerry and Maureen McCarter, Mary Jane Brewster and Lee Morgan. We need more letters like that. Letters like that will help form a political will to actually do more to save our mother planet. We consume too much. And we aren't very happy doing it.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Anchorage Daily News

We can’t afford to wait to fix Alaska’s fiscal situation

It comes down to this: We can’t continue living in fiscal chaos. We simply need to get something done and we have to compromise to get there. People need to know that they will get a Permanent Fund dividend they can depend on. And, we need to know that we have revenue we can depend on. In my time in the Legislature, I’ve learned that bringing together ideas from all sides works. This attitude has served me well. During my service, I have passed 20 different measures by working with colleagues from all ends of Alaska’s political spectrum.
ALASKA STATE
New York Post

GOP demands Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg act amid supply chain crisis

Republicans in the House and Senate are demanding Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg take action as the massive supply-chain breakdown across the country threatens the timely delivery of everyday consumer goods and holiday gifts. Buttigieg, a former Democratic presidential candidate and McKinsey consultant, was appointed to the secretary role early in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy