LINCOLN, Neb. — If last week was the biggest game of the season for Michigan, this might be the most important. Not from any rivalry perspective, but Saturday night’s Michigan-Nebraska tilt (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) is a game the ninth-ranked Wolverines must win if they want to prove they belong in the Big Ten title race. The East Division is home to three 5-0 teams, and there’s still 4-1 Ohio State, a team that may not lose the rest of the way.

