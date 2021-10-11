CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jonesboro, AR

OPEC decision pumps up gas prices, analyst says

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kait 8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - OPEC’s decision to not raise production fueled a significant jump at the pump, according to one gas analyst. According to GasBuddy.com’s weekly survey of Arkansas stations, regular unleaded rose 7.5 cents in the last week to an average price of $2.91 a gallon. Arkansas motorists are...

www.kait8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Explaining the sharp jump in gas prices—and why you should get used to shelling out an extra $600 per year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Americans flush with stimulus checks and fat savings amassed in the lockdown don't seem overly worried about what's amounting to a sizable, stealth hit to their family budgets. It's the recent jump in gasoline prices to levels not seen since late 2014, during the bad old days when OPEC reigned and crude stood at $100 a barrel-plus. Since the start of 2021, prices at the pump have surged an average of 35% to $3.27 a gallon in September. That's a leap of one-fifth versus the pre-COVID sticker for all of 2019. Ninety-percent of U.S. households regularly buy gas, and before the virus struck, the families that take to the road were spending around $3000 a year to fill the tanks. Folks returning to their old habits of vacationing and commuting-by-car will be paying as much as $600 a year more a for gas than just eighteen months ago.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported another week of crude oil inventory builds. This time, the build is extra large, at 5.213 million barrels for the week ending October 8, as U.S. crude inventories sit 66 million barrels below beginning of the year levels. Analyst expectations for the...
TRAFFIC
CBS Tampa

‘Everything Has Gone Sky High’: From Groceries To Gas, Prices Skyrocketing And Could Get Worse

WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS (CBS) – “The meat is above and beyond all right?” Fadia Chamoun of Lexington, Massachusetts lamented as she packed her trunk full of groceries. “It has gone sky high. Everything has gone sky high and it’s extremely sad.” If it feels like lately everything is more expensive, that’s because it is. “The government [just] released that prices over the past 12 months have increased 5.4% and that marks the fifth month in a row of over 5% price increases,” Boston University Questrom School of Business professor Jay Zagorsky explained. “That means that roughly every 14 or 15 years, all prices...
TRAFFIC
KELOLAND TV

What’s driving up gas prices?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gas prices are on the rise and they could go even higher. KELOLAND News talked with drivers and business owners who aren’t too happy about what they’re paying at the pump, but experts say it could be just the beginning. Pain at the pump. “I’d...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Jonesboro, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Traffic
Local
Arkansas Industry
Local
Arkansas Business
Jonesboro, AR
Traffic
State
Arkansas State
abc12.com

DTE says natural gas customers will be shielded from rising prices this winter

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - DTE Energy says its natural gas customers won’t face dramatic price increases expected around the country this winter. Natural gas prices have doubled over the past few months to a seven-year high. The U.S. Department of Energy is predicting a 30% increase in natural gas prices this winter to the highest level since 2008-2009.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Buy These 3 Energy Stocks as Oil Breaks Out to Multi-Year Highs

Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
TRAFFIC
mycentraloregon.com

Gas Prices Inch Up

“Skyrocketing crude prices are the major driver for the continued rise in gas prices this fall. Crude oil prices typically account for between 50% and 60% of the price at the pump,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho. Crude prices are about twice as expensive as last...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#One Gas#Gasbuddy Com#Americans
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, with U.S. prices up nearly 4% for the week

Oil futures rose on Friday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices posting a weekly gain of almost 4%. "Another round of strong earnings and economic data suggest the economy can still handle the current surge in energy prices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The oil market deficit will only get wider as global stockpiles remain at low levels, unexpected demand comes from colder weather, and on surging jet fuel demand as the U.S. opens up international travel." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 97 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $82.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with front-month prices up about 3.6% for the week, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
WILX-TV

Sticker shock at the gas pump

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In Mid-Michigan and across the country, gas prices are continuing to skyrocket, reaching the highest marks of the year so far ahead of this weekend. Gas prices are reaching the highest they’ve been in seven years. According to AAA Michigan, gas prices have jumped 12 cents just this week.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
investing.com

Analysts raise EU carbon price forecasts as gas rally drives up coal power

LONDON (Reuters) - Analysts have raised their European carbon market average price forecasts after soaring global gas prices led some electricity generators to switch to more polluting coal-fire power, ramping up demand for carbon permits. EU Allowances (EUAs) are expected to average 55.88 euros a tonne in 2021 and 69.87...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a third straight weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8. That defied expectations for an average 500,000 barrel decline expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 5.2 million-barrel climb, according to sources. Supply data were released a day later than usual this week due to Monday's Columbus Day holiday. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory decline of 2 million barrels for gasoline, but said distillate supplies were "virtually unchanged" last week. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up 57 cents, or 0.7%, at $81.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $81.23 before the supply data.
CUSHING, OK
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in natural-gas supplies below some market forecasts

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 81 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 8. That was a bit lower than the average increase of 89 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.369 trillion cubic feet, down 501 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 174 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas extended their early gains, trading up 33 cents, or 5.9%, at $5.92 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.809 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy