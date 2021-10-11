CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

3129 Stony Point Rd Unit#C, Richmond City, VA 23235

Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "Bluffs", Richmond's hidden gem! Over 120 acres (Larus Park) virtually surrounds you & 5 miles of walking trails there's no other community like this in Richmond! Immaculately kept 2,400 sq ft with FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY SUITE, spacious, sun drenched kitchen w vaulted ceiling, yards of cabinet/counter space open to family room. Built in cabinets, bookcases, window seats, ceiling fans, vaulted & tray ceilings, loft for office/studio, primary bath w/tub, separate shower and private toliet, Walk-in closets, huge finished storage room. If convenience is on your wishlist check'em off: 3 BLOCKS to Stony Point Shopping at Trader Joe's, Southbound Restaurant & Market, ABC, spas, several other restaurants, & banks; 2-3 minutes to RX's, service stations, more restaurants, Bon Air Butcher & Seafood, veterinarian et al! Chippenham connection, James River Parks w river access, Sabot School, St Michaels, Trinity all 4-5 minutes! 15 mins to downtown! Dog friendly (pet friendly-don't want to leave anyone out), private roads (no soliciting), 20 private, manicured acres w actual privacy! GARAGE possibly available - not owned by seller.

