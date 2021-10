When you visit your doctor for a check up, he immediately does two things. First, he takes your pulse, and second, he says, “May I see your tongue?”. The same can be said of the Christian life. Christ says to you today, “May I see your tongue?” By examining your tongue, Christ can tell what is in your heart. For He has said, “...for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.” (Matthew 12:34b KJV) He can tell from the tongue if you have heart problems, if you have spiritual blockages; that is an impedance that prevents the spirit of God from moving like He wants to be in your life. Christ can detect the condition of your spiritual health. Someone has pointed out, and rightly so, that “there is a maturity the tongue reveals, a ministry the tongue fulfills and a mastery the tongue demands.”

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO