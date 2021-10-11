Birmingham PD hosts prayer vigil for Faith & Blue Weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department on Sunday hosted a prayer vigil at Linn Park for Faith & Blue weekend. Learn more in the video above. "The heart of Faith in Blue is to build stronger safer communities through the partnership of law enforcement and the faith-based community," police said." Law enforcement and faith institutions are key pillars of each community, and when they work together, neighborhoods thrive."www.wvtm13.com
