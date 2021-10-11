CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Recall alert: Baby food sold at Walmart, online for high levels of arsenic

By Bill Shannon
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8nxa_0cNqH0Y200

( WTAJ ) — Multiple lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal sold across the nation at Walmart and online have been voluntarily recalled after testing ‘above the guidance’ for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

Maple Island Inc., which manufactures the product for Walmart, issued the recall with the knowledge of the FDA. Walmart has also pulled the product from its shelves and placed a ‘register block’ on it to stop any further sales.

Over 500,000 pounds of canned beef recalled over high lead levels

The specific Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal 8 oz lots being recalled were sold after April 5, 2021, and include:

  • Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.
  • Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022
  • Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

The best if used by date and product numbers can be found in the bottom left corner on the back of the Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal packaging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1hji_0cNqH0Y200

No illnesses have been reported as of this date, Oct. 11. The company said that no other production lots or Parent’s Choice products are affected by this recall.

Thank you, teachers: McDonald’s giving away free breakfast to teachers and school staff

Customers who may have purchased Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal at Walmart should discard the product or return it to Walmart for a full refund.

For any other information, you can contact Maple Island Inc. by phone or email at 1-800-369-1022.
Email: info@maple-island.com

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

Hot Dogs Are Being Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

It's tailgating season, which means it's hot dog season. (Just like it has been basically since Memorial Day.) However, there are some hot dogs you will want to avoid after a recall notice was posted with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Espi's Sausage and Tocino Co. has recalled 2,048...
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Don't Eat It, FDA Says

Cooking can often feel like a precarious affair from both food safety and palatability standpoints. If you undercook certain dishes, you end up with an inedible mess. If you undercook them, you might just make someone sick. Unfortunately, no matter how you prepare popular foods from one particular company right now, you may be putting your health at risk, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced that nearly 6,000 pounds of this operation's products are potentially contaminated with dangerous bacteria. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of these foods now.
FOOD SAFETY
Miami Herald

Crackers sold by Publix, Walmart and others recalled for a possibly ‘serious’ problem

A packaging mistake with serious consequences to some people caused a recall of crackers sold at Publix, Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Kroger and other stores nationwide. Four lots of Simple Mills Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Cracker boxes got pulled because they might have Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers. That’s a mistake that’s humorous to infuriating to most people. But the Fine Ground Sea Salt variety doesn’t have milk, so if Farmhouse Cheddar, which has milk, is in the box, milk is an undeclared allergen and a problem for people with a milk allergy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Food#Arsenic#Weather#Wtaj#Maple Island Inc#Upc Code#Mcdonald
Thrillist

More Than 110 Tons of Salad Is Being Recalled from Stores, Including Kroger

A recall on salad dressing has led to a large recall of ready-to-eat salads from Ready Pac Foods. The company announced that it is recalling 222,915 pounds of ready-to-eat salad that contains meat and poultry because they have dressing from Litehouse, which is also being recalled. The dressing packages are improperly labeled. They contain anchovies, "a known allergen, which is not declared on the salad product label," the recall states.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

525,000 Pounds of Canned Food with Beef Recalled Due to Lead

Crider Foods has announced a recall of about 525,717 pounds of canned beef with gravy products due to "unsafe levels of lead," according to a notice issued by the company on October 8. That's an alarming reason for a recall, to be sure. Crider says in its notice that the...
FOOD SAFETY
WTVW

Canned dog food recalled nationwide

(WEHT) – FROMM FAMILY FOODS is issuing a voluntary recall of about 5,500 cases of Fromm Shredded can Entrée dog food due to potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D. Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may have symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.
PET SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
Thrillist

More Than 5,500 Pounds of Lobster Has Been Recalled Over Listeria

Greenhead Lobster Products has announced it is recalling 5,749 pounds of frozen cooked lobster meat due to the potential for it to be contaminated with listeria. The recall, shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), was initiated when the company detected listeria during its internal testing. The company distributed...
FOOD SAFETY
fox5ny.com

Food recall warning: Bakery products shipped nationwide recalled over allergy concerns

A multitude of baked goods shipped across the nation are being recalled over concerns that they have undeclared allergens, according to federal health officials. California-based Chocolate and the Chip issued the allergy alert for various flavors of its chocolate chip cookies, cookie bundt cakes and rice crispy treats because they may contain undeclared wheat, milk, soy and tree nuts, according to the recall notice posted on Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.
FOOD SAFETY
International Business Times

Butterball Recall: Ground Turkey Products Sold At Kroger's, BJ's Stores May Contain Plastic Pieces

North Carolina-based Butterball is voluntarily recalling around 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products due to possible foreign matter contamination. The problem was identified when consumers complained that there were pieces of blue plastic "embedded" in the raw ground turkey produced by EST. 7345, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in its announcement Wednesday.
FOOD SAFETY
Parents Magazine

Ground Turkey Recalled Nationwide Due to Potential Presence of Plastic Pieces

Butterball is issuing a voluntary recall of over 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products. The recalled products could potentially be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of blue plastic. The recall was issued after the company received complaints from consumers who found pieces of the plastic. The affected items were...
FOOD SAFETY
CBS DFW

Butterball, Kroger Ground Turkey Recall Prompted By Foreign Matter Contamination Worries

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Some ground turkey products under the Butterball and Kroger brands are being recalled due to possible contamination, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said. The recall affects more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products. According to the FSIS, the products “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic”. The problem was discovered when consumer complaints came in reporting pieces of blue plastic embedded in some raw ground turkey products. So far there have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of the products, but the FSIS is concerned that some of the turkey may...
FOOD SAFETY
SlashGear

USDA says some pork products recalled over Listeria risk

The USDA has published a Class I recall involving some pork products due to their potential contamination with Listeria. The frozen pork products covered by this recall were produced over a two-day period last month, though some recipients may still have the products in their freezers. As with other recalls involving Listeria, consumers are warned not to eat the pork.
AGRICULTURE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

2K+
Followers
773
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy