Walk Across The Middle Boulder Creek Covered Bridge For A Gorgeous View Of Colorado’s Fall Colors

We are finally in the thick of fall in Colorado, which means there is no better time than now to get out and enjoy the changing colors before they are gone for another year! Not sure where to go? We recommend enjoying this vibrant time of year via Colorado’s own Middle Boulder Creek Covered Bridge:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Welcome to Nederland, Colorado's quirkiest and most colorful town that comes to life even more during these beautiful fall months.

Known for its apt motto of "Life Is Better Up Here," you will never run out of things to see and do around this Boulder County community, thanks to its bustling downtown area, ample recreational opportunities, and surprising Middle Boulder Creek Covered Bridge.

Also known as the "Pedestrian Bridge," the 22-foot-long Middle Boulder Creek Covered Bridge towers over - you guessed it! - Boulder Creek and makes for excellent strolls and photo opportunities.

Fun fact: While the Bridge may appear old, the wooden structure is somewhat new, as it was constructed in 1988!

While Nederland and the Middle Boulder Creek Covered Bridge are worth visiting year-round, they both come to life even more during these fall months, thanks to the surrounding trees and other various foliage.

To discover even more to see and do around Nederland (and the Middle Creek Bridge), please visit the Town of Nederland's website .

The Middle Boulder Creek Covered Bridge is located along Bridge Road (State Route 119).

