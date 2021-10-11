Walk Across The Middle Boulder Creek Covered Bridge For A Gorgeous View Of Colorado’s Fall Colors
By Annie
Only In Colorado
4 days ago
We are finally in the thick of fall in Colorado, which means there is no better time than now to get out and enjoy the changing colors before they are gone for another year! Not sure where to go? We recommend enjoying this vibrant time of year via Colorado’s own Middle Boulder Creek Covered Bridge:
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Do you have a favorite attraction, event, or restaurant that you would like to see featured on Only in Colorado? Remember to nominate it here! For even more of our favorite Centennial State bridges, be sure to check out The Bridge Walk In Colorado That Will Make Your Stomach Drop.
You have heard of Aspen and have maybe visited the iconic and historic mountain town a time or two, but have you ever seen it during these vibrant fall months? If you haven’t, now is the time to get out and enjoy (and if you have, you, too, need to return ASAP), and here is […]
The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
Do you find the great outdoors relaxing? While hiking around Colorful Colorado is downright therapeutic (in our opinion), we have found an even better way to unwind outside, which is via all-natural hot springs! Fortunately for us Coloradans, not one but two of our local springs have just been named some of the best in the U.S., and you are going to want to visit ASAP:
Whether it is close to Halloween or not, some Coloradans just cannot enough of the creepy and paranormal, which has us looking for haunted places year-round. In this case, that place is a haunted Colorado prison-turned-museum that is not for the faint of heart: For even more haunted places around the Centennial State, you will […]
The post A Tour Of This Haunted Prison In Colorado Is Not For The Faint Of Heart appeared first on Only In Your State.
Have you ever taken a train trip? No, we do not mean a short and sweet one that lasts an hour or two (though those are fun and memorable, too!), but rather cross-state or cross-country via luxurious cars and accommodations. While train trips may seem like a thing of the past, they are still very […]
The post You Will Never Forget Your First Scenic Train Trip Through The Red Rocks Of Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
Apple picking season is in full swing, which means it is time to get out and pick your own apples fresh from the tree! Don’t have an apple tree of your own? No problem, as the Centennial State is chock-full of these farms and orchards, including the charming Adam’s Apple: Do you have a favorite attraction, […]
The post Nothing Says Fall Is Here More Than A Visit To Colorado’s Charming Apple Farm appeared first on Only In Your State.
If there is one thing that Colorado has its fair share of (aside from beautiful scenery, good people, and unique activities, of course), it is ghost towns. While Colorado has a population of nearly 5.5 million folks living in prosperous areas, there is still a fair share of abandoned and historic spots, including the town […]
The post Step Inside The Creepy, Abandoned Town Of Dearfield In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
Have you ever thought that you would like to canvas a narrow and jagged ridge via skill and fancy footwork? Whether the answer is yes or no, you will want to check out the Devil’s Causeway, which may sound downright wicked, but is worth the visit (whether or not you decide actually to cross): Do you […]
The post This Trail Leading To A Narrow And Jagged Ridge In Colorado Is Often Called The Devil’s Causeway appeared first on Only In Your State.
How many times have YOU visited Rocky Mountain National Park? Probably more times than you can count, right? As Coloradans, we are beyond fortunate to have such a beautiful park in our backyard, which is why we weren’t too surprised to hear that Rocky Mountain National Park was just named one of the best parks in the country:
Have you ever walked or driven through a tunnel of trees? As you can imagine, it is positively magical, and fortunately for Coloradans, we have a few of these natural attractions to go around! For the best tunnel of trees in Colorado, however, you will want to drive on this equally magical state road: For […]
The post There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find At Last Dollar Road In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
If you have never taken a horseback ride through the mountains of Colorado during these colorful fall months, you have yet to see and experience autumn in the Centennial State! If you are ready to experience up-close, vibrant colors mixed with a cool fall breeze and the sound of hooves hitting the ground, we highly […]
The post Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At A&A Historical Trails In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
Do you wish you could escape the hustle and bustle of the modern world for something a little more quiet and simple? While this may sound nearly impossible, the Centennial State is home to some accommodations that are as downright secluded as they are historical and affordable, like this quaint Colorado cabin that costs less than […]
The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Colorado Costs Less Than $50 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
You better watch out, you better not cry; You better not pout, I’m telling you why; Santa Claus is coming to town…on a train! Yes, Jolly Old Saint Nicholas will be making his way to the Centennial State, so grab your tickets now for this North Pole train ride in Colorado that will take you […]
The post The North Pole Train Ride In Colorado That Will Take You On An Unforgettable Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
There is so much to love about the winter in Colorado, especially around the holidays. Not only is there (usually) a white blanket of snow lining the ground, there are also so many seasonal events that you can only find here in the Centennial State. If you are looking for a fun way to enjoy […]
The post The Christmas Lights Road Trip Through Colorado That’s Nothing Short Of Magical appeared first on Only In Your State.
Raise your hand if you could use a night out! *raises both hands* While there are countless places to go and things to do around Colorado, we are partial to establishments with good food and drinks, especially when paired with good music. Where does one find all of the above? We recommend beginning at Lincoln’s Roadhouse: […]
The post You Will Love The Food And Live Music At Lincoln’s Roadhouse In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
When it comes to adventure, there is truly no better place to be than Colorful Colorado which features something unique to see and do around every corner. Do you enjoy water sports and hiking? Then you will want to check out one (or all) of our state parks. Are you a foodie? Our cities (and […]
The post Take The Million Dollar Highway Through Colorado For An Incredible 133-Mile Scenic Adventure That Ends In An Outdoor Oasis appeared first on Only In Your State.
It’s here, it’s here, it’s finally here! If you live in Colorado, you know that there is no fall tradition quite like the magical Glow at the Gardens, and the time has FINALLY come to purchase tickets! Here is all you need to know about this beloved Colorado event: Do you have a favorite attraction, […]
The post The Glow At The Gardens In Colorado Is A Classic Fall Tradition appeared first on Only In Your State.
You have seen Colorado from the low plains and the highest of 14ers, but have you ever enjoyed it from high up in the sky? No, we don’t mean flying over in a plane, but rather via an unforgettable hot air balloon ride, which you will get with these two award-winning Colorado hot air balloon […]
The post See Colorado From High In The Sky Via These 2 Award-Winning Hot Air Balloon Rides appeared first on Only In Your State.
Nearly everyone who lives in or visits Colorado has enjoyed our purple mountain Majesties, but have you ever taken in our perfect plains? If not, you are missing out on an entire side of the state that is often criminally overlooked, and it is time to make a day trip ASAP! Where should you go? […]
The post The Tiny Plains Town In Colorado That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
Are you looking for the BEST place to enjoy the changing fall colors? Luckily, you cannot go wrong with nearly any area in Colorado, but there is one place, in particular, that is being called not only the best in the state but in the country, which is the charming mountain town of Snowmass Village:
You have heard of (and may have even visited) Bishop Castle, Cano’s Castle, and Cherokee Ranch and Castle, but did you know that the Centennial State is also home to a haunted castle? If you dare, read on as we uncover the dark secrets behind Colorado’s Miramont Castle:. During these...
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Colorado is for people who LOVE the Centennial State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 0