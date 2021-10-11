It’s Almost Time For Zoo Lights To Return To The Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The holidays are right around the corner, which means it’s almost time for the Maryland Zoo to be lit up with dozens of animal-themed displays.

Zoo Lights, a seven-week holiday event featuring over 80 individual displays made up of 150,000 LED lights, is scheduled to make its return to the zoo starting on Friday, Nov. 19.

“Last year we were overwhelmed by the support from the public when we brought this festive event back to the Zoo after a very long hiatus,” Maryland Zoo President & CEO Kirby Fowler said. “This year we are very excited for the return of Zoo Lights as a holiday tradition, offering separate evenings to walk or drive through the holiday light displays here on grounds.”

The annual spectacle runs five nights a week — Wednesdays through Sundays — after the zoo’s normal hours of operations.

It’s recommended that those wishing to take in the spectacle on foot should visit the zoo on Friday Saturday or Sunday evenings. Their journeys will begin at the Main Gate and take them down a lit path along Buffalo Yard Road. Guests visiting on Wednesday and Thursday evenings can enjoy all the dazzling lights without ever having to set foot outside their vehicles.

Tickets run $28 a person for a stroll through Zoo Lights, while drive-thru admission is $33 per vehicle.

Visit the zoo’s website for additional ticketing information or to learn more about the annual event.