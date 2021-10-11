CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

It’s Almost Time For Zoo Lights To Return To The Maryland Zoo

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The holidays are right around the corner, which means it’s almost time for the Maryland Zoo to be lit up with dozens of animal-themed displays.

Zoo Lights, a seven-week holiday event featuring over 80 individual displays made up of 150,000 LED lights, is scheduled to make its return to the zoo starting on Friday, Nov. 19.

“Last year we were overwhelmed by the support from the public when we brought this festive event back to the Zoo after a very long hiatus,” Maryland Zoo President & CEO Kirby Fowler said. “This year we are very excited for the return of Zoo Lights as a holiday tradition, offering separate evenings to walk or drive through the holiday light displays here on grounds.”

The annual spectacle runs five nights a week — Wednesdays through Sundays — after the zoo’s normal hours of operations.

It’s recommended that those wishing to take in the spectacle on foot should visit the zoo on Friday Saturday or Sunday evenings. Their journeys will begin at the Main Gate and take them down a lit path along Buffalo Yard Road. Guests visiting on Wednesday and Thursday evenings can enjoy all the dazzling lights without ever having to set foot outside their vehicles.

Tickets run $28 a person for a stroll through Zoo Lights, while drive-thru admission is $33 per vehicle.

Visit the zoo’s website for additional ticketing information or to learn more about the annual event.

BARCS To Close Intake Of New Cats Due To Feline Panleukopenia Outbreak, Effective Immediately

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BARCS announced that they will be closing their intake of new cats into the shelter due to a feline panleukopenia outbreak, officials announced Tuesday. The closure is effective immediately and will remain in place for at least two weeks when the situation will be reevaluated. Last week, BARCS received 133 cats from a single home in Baltimore. Today, some of the cats from that case tested positive for panleukopenia. Panleukopenia is a highly contagious virus that mostly affects unvaccinated kittens. Panleukopenia spreads through fecal matter, urine and nasal secretions. It does not affect people or other animals. The remaining cats from this case are being quarantined along with any other cats exposed to them.    
BALTIMORE, MD
Groundwork Kitchen, A Restaurant Offering Free Culinary Training, Is Now Fully Operational With Dining Room Open

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s part restaurant, part culinary program. Groundwork Kitchen opened back in July offering takeout and delivery, but with the opening of their dining room, they are fully operational. They’re also moving full steam ahead with their 12-week culinary arts program, a free program that provides students the knowledge needed to work in the foodservice and hospitality industry. Both the culinary program and restaurant is a social enterprise and expansion of the nonprofit Paul’s Place, which has been working to improve the quality of life in Southwest Baltimore for the past 38 years. Groundwork Kitchen fits that model perfectly, providing culinary...
BALTIMORE, MD
Doctors Say Trick-Or-Treating Is Safe For Children This Halloween

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths dropping nationwide, doctors say trick-or-treating is one of the activities this fall that we can really engage in with lots of layers of protection against the virus. “We’ve grown in our science since last year, but the most important thing is we have a vaccine,” said Dr. Keri Althoff, associate professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. They say it’s an encouraging sign as we continue to fight to get to the other side of this pandemic. “Definitely get out there with your kids and trick or treat, be outside, that’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
