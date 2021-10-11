CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

More states observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day with or instead of Columbus Day

By Taylor Delandro, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QKU8Z_0cNqGnGn00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — Since the 1990s, a growing number of states have begun replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day — a holiday meant to honor the culture and history of Native Americans.

Both holidays are celebrated on the second Monday in October.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day has grown in popularity, either replacing or being celebrated along with Columbus Day in towns, cities, states and schools across the nation, according to the History Channel .

Monument honoring Native American tribes to replace statue of Junipero Serra

According to the History Channel, as of 2021, the holiday is observed or honored by states including Virginia, Maine, New Mexico, Vermont, Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan and Minnesota. In addition, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and South Dakota celebrate Native Americans’ Day. Hawaii celebrates Discoverers’ Day, and Alabama celebrates American Indian Heritage Day.

The earliest known Columbus Day celebration took place on Oct. 12, 1792, on the 300th anniversary of his landing.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt made Columbus Day a federal holiday in 1937.

However, Columbus Day has long been a controversial holiday. Activists have argued that holidays, statues and other memorials to Columbus “sanitize his actions — which include the enslavement of Native Americans — while giving him credit for ‘discovering’ a place where people already lived,” according to the History Channel.

Thousands of murders, disappearances of Indigenous women remain unsolved

President Joe Biden on Friday issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, lending the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples.

The day will be observed on Oct. 11, along with Columbus Day, which is established by Congress.

“For generations, Federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures,” Biden wrote in the Indigenous Peoples’ Day proclamation. “Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mexico City says statue of Indigenous woman to replace Columbus

Mexico city will replace the statue of Christopher Columbus from its most iconic boulevard with one depicting an Indigenous woman called “The Young Woman of Amajac.”The decision to replace the statue on Reforma Avenue with “The Young Woman” was made on Tuesday by city’s governor Claudia Sheinbaum, who announced the news in a Twitter post in Spanish.The original statue of “The Young Woman” sits in Mexico City’s Anthropology Museum. It depicts a leading woman member of the Huastec people and is named after the village where she was found buried in a field.The statue was unearthed in January in the...
SOCIETY
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota 1st In Nation To Create Office On Missing And Murdered Indigenous People; ‘These Are Our Sisters, These Are Our Relatives’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Legislature this year approved a new state office dedicating time and resources to missing and murdered Indigenous people, the first of its kind in the country that advocates hope will be replicated nationwide. The Office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives stemmed from a state task force dedicated to the issue, which recommended the formation of the office in its 2020 report to state lawmakers. It is dedicated to preventing the targeting of Indigenous women, children and two-spirited people. Data compiled by the panel found while Native Americans make up just 1% of Minnesota’s population,...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
New Mexico State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
South Dakota State
State
North Carolina State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
KGET

Reparations Task Force ends 2-day meeting into effects of slavery, government on Black Californians

The California Reparations Task Force wrapped up its two-day long meeting today and is looking into how slavery and government decisions have created a wealth gap between black and white Californian and will recommend possible remedies. “You call it reparations, I call it justice,” said Lawrence Lucas, USDA Coalition of Minorty Employees. California’s Reparations Task […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. sees uptick in anti-Asian hate; FL Dems want students to learn about Asian American history

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following 18 months of hate, violence and discrimination against Asian Americans and Asian immigrants, three Florida lawmakers want to incorporate the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders into the state’s curriculum. If approved by the Legislature and the governor, the AAPI courses and other materials would be added to required instruction under Florida law, […] The post U.S. sees uptick in anti-Asian hate; FL Dems want students to learn about Asian American history appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Native Americans#Indigenous Peoples#Newsnation#The History Channel#Congress
pghcitypaper.com

Activists rally outside Sewickley home of Sen. Joe Manchin’s daughter in support of reconciliation bill

Pittsburgh members of the Democratic Socialists of America, Sunrise Movement, and the Ohio Valley Environmental Resistance woke up early on Tue., Oct. 12 to deliver a “job offer” to the gated Sewickley Heights home of Heather Bresch, daughter of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and former lobbyist and pharmaceutical executive. Activist stood in front of the gate of suburban Pittsburgh early in the morning on Oct. 12.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
TheAtlantaVoice

Senate hopeful Herschel Walker cancels event over swastika

Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has called off a fundraiser in Texas because an organizer was displaying a swastika made of syringes in her social media profile to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccination. The Walker campaign said Wednesday that it had canceled the event, which had been scheduled for Saturday in suburban Dallas at the home of Bettina Sofia […]
DALLAS, GA
FOX40

FOX40

1K+
Followers
635
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy