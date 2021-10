Sixers’ star Joel Embiid recently commented that the team moved on from Jimmy Butler for Ben Simmons, but what if Jimmy stayed?. Amid the recent comments from Joel Embiid, it is clear that he still has some issues to work out with the Sixers not bringing his former teammate and close friend Jimmy Butler back. According to Joel, not bringing Jimmy Buckets back was rooted in the idea of keeping the ball in Ben Simmons’ hands. Clearly, Embiid still has some issues with this decision. At this point, it very much seems like steps were taken to make Ben Simmons feel more comfortable and happier, compared to Embiid just being able to continually improve each season, independently from the roster surrounding him, but one has to ask the question of “If the Sixers had built around Jimmy and Joel, what would that look like?”

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO