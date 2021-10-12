Lance McCullers Jr. gets the Game 4 starting nod after Astros-White Sox postponement

The Houston Astros may be making the most out of their unanticipated off day by switching things up for Game 4.

The club said Lance McCullers Jr., who held the Chicago White Sox scoreless during 6.2 innings in Game 1, will get the start in Game 4 on Tuesday.

"LMJ. Game 4. Tomorrow," the Astros tweeted mid-afternoon Monday.

McCullers would be pitching on five days' rest, which would be a normal stretch between starts.

Major League Baseball postponed Game 4 in Chicago to Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.

The Astros, who are up 2-1 in the best-of-five series, were originally slated to face off with the "Southsiders" as the second of four playoff games slated Monday. Jose Urquidy appeared to be Houston's starter had the game played as scheduled.

However, inclement weather has moved in to the Chicagoland area.

The postponement also impacts the scheduled off day, which was Tuesday, to travel back to Houston for a potential Game 5 on Wednesday.

The White Sox avoided a sweep in Game 3, 12-6.

Astros fans in Houston were on the edge of their seats during Sunday night's tough matchup.

No, this isn't a Jimmy Kimmel Live bit. See what happened when Chicago White Sox fans sampled the hottest salsa in baseball, only to find out it was made by a rival.