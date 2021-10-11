Sgt. Barrowman retires from PCSO
CIRCLEVILLE — After more than 28 years on the job, Sgt. Gary Barrowman, of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, has retired. Barrowman started in 1993 in the corrections department before transferring to the communications department less than a year later in 1994. He then joined the road patrol in 2000 and was promoted to sergeant in 2004. Barrowman was also part of the Marine Patrol Unit and Vehicle Crash Reconstruction Unit.www.circlevilleherald.com
