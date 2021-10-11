CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

Sgt. Barrowman retires from PCSO

By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter
Circleville Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCIRCLEVILLE — After more than 28 years on the job, Sgt. Gary Barrowman, of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, has retired. Barrowman started in 1993 in the corrections department before transferring to the communications department less than a year later in 1994. He then joined the road patrol in 2000 and was promoted to sergeant in 2004. Barrowman was also part of the Marine Patrol Unit and Vehicle Crash Reconstruction Unit.

