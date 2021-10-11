Warehouse jobs — recently thought of as jobs of the future — are suddenly jobs few workers want

After more than a year of fear and uncertainty, Americans are quitting their jobs in unusually large numbers.The coronavirus pandemic offered many people an opportunity to take stock of their working lives as they were either forced to work from home; their job disappeared or they were furloughed; or they suddenly found themselves under huge pressure, performing essential functions in difficult circumstances.Whichever was applicable, traditional working norms have been upended across the board, allowing people to reevaluate what they want to get out of their jobs, and what matters most to them.As the economic impact of the pandemic eases...

