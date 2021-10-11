CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warehouse jobs — recently thought of as jobs of the future — are suddenly jobs few workers want

By Abha Bhattarai
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarehouse jobs were supposed to be the future of the retail industry, offering opportunities for displaced employees and reshaping the American workforce. Amazon, Target, Walmart and other companies pledged to create hundreds of thousands of these positions at competitive wages — and increasingly with perks like free college thrown in — so they could fill the deluge of online orders that began with the coronavirus pandemic and continue unabated.

Michael Kurse
4d ago

Word has gotten out how insane and abusive these jobs are. So people thinking of their best interests quit or don't apply or the companies burn through the local labor force.

rabbitrun
3d ago

The big problem is that there is no employer loyalty anymore, you dont work a job anymore hoping to climb up the corporate ladder,once you hit a certain pay level, your gone,only to be replaced with a younger less experienced employee, and possibly in a part time position so the employer is no required to pay any medical, these types of jobs are nothing but revolving doors,And corporate loves it.

2021 Fan
3d ago

Warehouse jobs are the devil. 🤣 They think you are suppose to stand in your feet forn8nhours with 1/2 lunch and 2 breaks......for minimum wage. I use to see it all the time at my old job when I would cut through the warehouse. I feel for the workers.

