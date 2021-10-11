CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former LSU Reciever Ja'Marr Chase Making NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award an Easy Choice

By Glen West
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 4 days ago

It's been only five games but Ja'Marr Chase is making this NFL wide receiver job look pretty easy. The rookie wide out for the Cincinnati Bengals is putting up historic numbers and added another standout performance to his young career against the Green Bay Packers.

Chase hauled in six receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown, in the overtime loss and hooked up with teammate Joe Burrow on this beauty of a 70-yard touchdown heading into halftime.

It was the latest big play the former LSU stars were able to connect on as the duo has also connected on touchdowns of 42, 50 and 34 yards in the first five weeks of the season. For the season, Chase is now up to 456 yards and five touchdowns on just 23 catches, joining some pretty elite company with this latest game.

In overtime, Burrow and Chase connected on a back shoulder throw where Chase showed off his best toe tapping ability, setting up a potential game winning field goal that just missed the uprights

With the monster afternoon on Sunday, Chase joined Randy Moss as just the second player 21 or younger to record 400 yards and five touchdowns in their first five NFL games. Burrow himself threw for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss that went back and forth.

The Tigers' rookie is making a strong case for Offensive Rookie of the Year with this hot start, putting to rest any concerns people had during the preseason.

"I think we can go really far with this team," Chase said. "Our defense is keeping us in the game against great teams and we just gotta capitalize."

