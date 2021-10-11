CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dramatic Win: The Red Sox Can End the Rays Season With a Win Tonight…

By Scott
WSBS
WSBS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was a great weekend for New England sports fans. Both the Red Sox and Patriots games had plenty of drama with the Sox getting a walk-off win in the 13th inning on the back of a Christian Vazquez 2-run homer and a Nick Folk 21-yard field goal with 17-seconds left in the game to give the Sox and Pats big wins yesterday.

wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Collin Mchugh
Person
Nick Pivetta
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
NESN

Nathan Eovaldi Didn’t Mince Words About His Feelings Toward Astros

There’s plenty of history — both on-field and off — between the Red Sox and the Houston Astros, and it’s all about to come to a head as the teams face off in the American League Championship Series. Naturally, Nathan Eovaldi has strong feelings toward his upcoming opponent. “I don’t...
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Will Face Houston Astros In ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — Buckle up. It will once again be the Red Sox and the Astros doing battle for a trip to the World Series. Houston won its ALDS series over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, and now will face the Red Sox in the American League Championship Series. It’s a rematch of the 2018 ALCS, which Boston won in five games. It will pit Red Sox skipper Alex Cora against his former team, the same team that put all the blame for their 2017 cheating scandal on their former bench coach. It should provide plenty of storylines and juicy quotes...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rays#Drama#The Red Sox#Patriots#Christian#Pats#The Tampa Bay Rays#Major League Baseball#The Houston Astros#Chicago White Sox#Fenway
FanSided

Astros get brutal injury update on Lance McCullers before ALCS

The Houston Astros are ALCS-bound but they may have to face the loaded Red Sox lineup without Lance McCullers Jr. in the rotation. Lance McCullers Jr. got the ball for the Houston Astros as the Game 4 starter in the eventual series-clinching win for the club over the White Sox. Outside of a solo home run given up to Gavin Sheets, the right-handed hurler looked good with just the one earned run over four innings, this after allowing four hits and no runs in 6.2 innings in Game 1.
MLB
95.5 FM WIFC

Red Sox Win AL Wild Card Game

BOSTON, MA (WSAU-MetroSource) — The Red Sox are on to the ALDS with a 6-2 win over the Yankees in Boston. New York dropped the AL Wild Card game after Gerrit Cole allowed three runs in two innings. Nathan Eovaldi held the Yankees to one run in five-and-a-third. Xander Bogaerts...
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox at Nationals lineups: Win and win and in

The Red Sox can take another step toward a playoff berth with a win over the Nationals this afternoon in Washington (4:05 p.m., NESN). With two days to go, the Sox can clinch a wildcard berth with two straight wins. Given the chaos of the last two months, the clarity is refreshing, at least in the few hours before the game starts. Then it’s back to nail-biting.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
chatsports.com

4 takeaways from the Red Sox’s Game 2 win over the Rays

The Red Sox evened up their ALDS series against the Rays on Friday night, winning Game 2 14-6. Here’s what happened, the player of the game, and takeaways as the series is now 1-1. The big picture. After getting shut out in Game 1, the Red Sox bats showed up...
MLB
ABC6.com

Red Sox Pull Away From Nationals, Can Clinch Home Wild Card Game With Win Sunday

Christian Vázquez tripled home the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox moved to the brink of a postseason berth with a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals. Boston is tied with the Yankees for the top AL wild card entering the final day of the regular season. The Red Sox will send ace Chris Sale to the mound Sunday needing a victory to punch a playoff ticket. If they win, they’ll host Tuesday’s wild-card game regardless of New York’s outcome because Boston won the season series 10-9. If the Red Sox lose Sunday, they will still be assured entry into a tiebreaker game Monday.
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox' dramatic win secures Wild Card matchup with Yankees

The Boston Red Sox have survived and advanced. The Red Sox dispatched the Washington Nationals 7-5 in their regular season finale Sunday to secure the top American League Wild Card spot. Boston will host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Tuesday in the AL Wild Card Game, with...
MLB
Reuters

Yankees clinch playoff spot with dramatic win against Rays

EditorsNote: Edit 2: adds period at end of 3rd graf. First two grafs: Changed to reflect other results, playoff field set; Graf 7: “two” hits. Aaron Judge singled with one out in the ninth inning to drive in the winning run, and the New York Yankees clinched a playoff spot with a dramatic 1-0 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in Sunday afternoon’s regular-season finale.
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox and Dodgers win postseason wildcard games

The final eight is now set in the 2021 Major League Baseball playoffs. In the wildcard games, the Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees 6-2 at Fenway Park in Boston on Tuesday in the American League Wildcard contest, and then on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers had a dramatic 3-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wildcard contest from Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.
MLB
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy