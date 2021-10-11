Oneonta dog park to open Tuesday

The city of Oneonta will open its Neahwa Dog Park at noon Tuesday, Oct. 12. Mayor Gary Herzig will cut a ribbon to commemorate the event. The community is invited to attend. The dog park will be open during daylight hours for the remainder of this fall, according to a media release from the city. It will close for the winter months and will reopen again in the spring 2022. The dog park is near the skate park, where public parking is available for visitors to both facilities.