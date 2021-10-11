CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The new Samyang 24-70mm f/2.8 FE parfocal lens gets announced in Thailans

mirrorlessrumors.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is odd: Samyang has officially announced their very first zoom lens in Thailand only. It is a 24-70mm f/2.8 FE parfocal lens that costs around $900. I wonder when it will be announced in the rest of the world…. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated...

www.mirrorlessrumors.com

