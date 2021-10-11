Samsung Z Fold 4 to use a unique dual-sided under-display fingerprint sensor
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the best foldable devices in 2021, but it lacks a lot of the high-end functionality that some other cheaper flagship devices have built-in, such as an under-display fingerprint scanner. The Z Fold 3 does somewhat makeup with its under-display camera, but as we have all found out, it’s not yet ready to be used in more mainstream devices due to its low quality.pocketnow.com
