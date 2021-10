Jon Stewart's return to television, The Problem with Jon Stewart, debuted on Apple+ this week, which marks Stewart’s first satirical current affairs show since he stepped down from his position on The Daily Show in 2015. The debut episode, "The Problem with War" tackled an issue Stewart has long advocated for: the lack of healthcare treatment provided to veterans and 9/11 first responders. In fact, Stewart revealed in the episode that The Problem With was inspired by an episode of The Daily Show in which 9/11 responders confessed their disappointment with Congress and the healthcare system that failed to cover their lingering medical needs. Now, Apple TV+ has revealed three new clips from the show's debut episode.

