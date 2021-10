The New York Rangers relied heavily on Adam Fox last season and though he dominated and won the Norris Trophy, the Blueshirts lacked depth on defense. No other defenseman contributed much offensively, but Ryan Lindgren, K’Andre Miller, and Jacob Trouba all played well. This offseason, the Rangers signed Patrik Nemeth as a gritty defensive defenseman and they will likely also have Nils Lundkvist or Zac Jones in their opening day lineup. Both prospects are highly skilled and can certainly contribute for the Rangers this season.

