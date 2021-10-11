CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Pal Pete Davidson Impersonating Him Again on 'SNL'

By Rachel McRady‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly has an idea for Saturday Night Live after his pal, Pete Davidson, impersonated him on the show over the weekend. The 27-year-old comedian took aim at his 31-year-old musician friend yet again, dressing as Kelly alongside his girlfriend, Megan Fox (played by Chloe Fineman), during "The People's Kourt" sketch with host Kim Kardashian West pretending to be her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly describe relationship as 'ecstasy and agony'

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship might look all perfect, but the couple has admitted that they have their own struggles. According to People magazine, Kelly and Fox recently spoke to British GQ Style for the magazine's Autumn/Winter 2021 issue, which they posed for in their first cover photoshoot as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL': Dog the Bounty Hunter Impersonated by Pete Davidson in School Board Sketch

Saturday Night Live often pulls out all kinds of celebrity impressions, but the team pulled out one we were not expecting during the Owen-Wilson-hosted episode: Dog the Bounty Hunter. One of the night's sketches revolved around an unhinged group of speakers at a public school board meeting concerning COVID-19 protocols. In between speakers ranting about elephant hormones and critical race theory, Dog (played by Pete Davidson) makes an appearance. He continues the streak of unrelated rants by asking for help finding Brian Laundrie, the ex-boyfriend of Gabby Petito who is a person of interest in her murder.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
mmanews.com

Bisping: “What Self-Respecting Man Asks Machine Gun Kelly For A Picture?”

Michael Bisping had a good laugh about Conor McGregor and his fight with Machine Gun Kelly. A few weeks ago, Conor McGregor was involved in an altercation with singer Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards. The news spread throughout the MMA community and many fighters and fans had to express their opinions. Michael Bisping was one of those people. He spoke on Instagram immediately following the event about the scuffle and shared his thoughts about McGregor.
COMBAT SPORTS
American Songwriter

Machine Gun Kelly: Love Saved My Life

In a recent interview with British GQ, rapper-turned-pop-punk musician Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he was feeling suicidal before he found love. Now, though, he has a reason to live. Kelly said to the magazine that he was “down to die” before meeting his now-girlfriend, model, and actress Megan Fox.
MUSIC
The Independent

SNL: Pete Davidson’s Dog The Bounty Hunter impression causes controversy with reference to Brian Laundrie

Fans on social media have been reacting to the season premiere of SNL tonight – including Pete Davidson’s impression of Dog The Bounty Hunter during an opening sketch.Davidson’s character is at a school board Covid-19 meeting where he is looking for Brian Laundrie, the man who is wanted in connection with the death of Gabby Petito whose remains were recently found at a campsite in Wyoming. It’s a reference to Duane “Dog” Chapman – also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter – who joined the manhunt for Laundrie last week, after friends and family urged him to get...
TV SERIES
96.5 KVKI

Hilarious List of Wrong Reasons Machine Gun Kelly is in Shreveport

For those who live under a rock, or maybe those who have no clue who he is, Machine Gun Kelly was spotted in Shreveport this week. For better or for worse, Machine Gun Kelly is without question, one of the most talked-about celebrities in the world today. Things haven't always been like this, but thanks to a few run-ins with entertainment icons, and of course dating one of the most beautiful girls on the planet, Machine Gun Kelly is virtually everywhere these days.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pal#Machinegunkelly
The Independent

SNL: Kim Kardashian kisses Pete Davidson in ‘hilarious’ Aladdin sketch

The second episode of the new season of Saturday Night Live saw Kim Kardashian hosting and Halsey as the evening’s musical guest.Kardashian kicked off the show by delivering a monologue that many viewers on social media were quick to praise, with jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West.Soon after, her Aladdin sketch with Pete Davidson earned more praise from viewers, with fans calling the sketch “hilarious” and another joking “it needs to come to Disney Plus.” A third Twitter user said: “SNL just hit a home run with this sketch.”The pair went for a magic carpet...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Pete Davidson Jokes About His "Cool Dress" From the 2021 Met Gala on SNL

Watch: Pete Davidson Jokes About His "Cool Dress" From the 2021 Met Gala. Pete Davidson is comfortable with the way he looks, including the time he wore a dress. During the "Weekend Update" segment of Saturday Night Live's season 47 premiere, the cast member poked fun at his look from the 2021 Met Gala while also declaring that he "can't believe" he was back on the NBC show. Davidson, 27, made his debut at the annual elite fashion event wearing a black dress and black-trimmed white blazer, both by Thom Browne.
BEAUTY & FASHION
laconiadailysun.com

Machine Gun Kelly teases 'guitar-heavy' album

Machine Gun Kelly says his next album will be "more guitar-heavy" and will contain "deeper" lyrics. The 31-year-old musician's fifth studio album 'Born with Horns' was unveiled in August and the 'Wild Boy' hitmaker has suggested it will contrast from his previous record 'Tickets to my Downfall', which itself was a complete departure from his hip-hop sound.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hot1061.com

Pete Davidson is as surprised as you that he is back on ‘SNL’

We’re glad he’s back. Comedy fans assumed last season was going to be Pete Davidson’s last for “Saturday Night Live.”. Following a May interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the comedian made numerous comments that suggested he might be moving on, with the pull quote being, “I’m ready to hang up the jersey.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson, Weekend Update Paid Tribute To Norm Macdonald On SNL In The Best Ways

Recently departed comedian Norm Macdonald did a lot of things during his brilliant, strange and groundbreaking career, but he’ll always be best known by most people for his time as the Weekend Update anchor on Saturday Night Live. The funnyman ran the segment from 1994 to 1997 until he was unceremoniously fired by an NBC executive, allegedly for his repeated jokes about OJ Simpson murdering people. As such, it only makes sense that Saturday Night Live would feature some Norm Macdonald tributes during its opening episode this season.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Give Each Other Matching Tattoos

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have taken their relationship to yet another extreme by giving each other matching tattoos. The couple revealed their new ink in a photoshoot for GQ British Style, which was published on Monday, Oct. 11 along with a new interview. Both tattoos read: "the darkest fairytale," which Fox explained is a reference to their early courtship.
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Machine Gun Kelly Apologizes For Mean Tweet About His New Movie

Machine Gun Kelly has privately apologized for his mean tweet about a new movie that he stars in, called Midnight in the Switchgrass. In July, on same day the film hit theaters, Kelly tweeted “If i don't talk or tweet about a movie I'm barely in, it's because it's garbage.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy