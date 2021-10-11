Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Pal Pete Davidson Impersonating Him Again on 'SNL'

For those who live under a rock, or maybe those who have no clue who he is, Machine Gun Kelly was spotted in Shreveport this week. For better or for worse, Machine Gun Kelly is without question, one of the most talked-about celebrities in the world today. Things haven't always been like this, but thanks to a few run-ins with entertainment icons, and of course dating one of the most beautiful girls on the planet, Machine Gun Kelly is virtually everywhere these days.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO