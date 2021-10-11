Woman dies in weekend fire in Berks County borough
A fire in Shillington Borough, Berks County, killed one woman Saturday night. Fire crews were called to the fire at 38 Philadelphia Ave. shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, said Eric Kohl, 2nd Lt. and spokesperson with the Shillington Fire Department. The Berks County Coroner’s Office was contacted at 7:17 p.m. and pronounced one woman dead three hours later, according to Acting Coroner Jonn Hollenbach. The woman has not yet been identified.lancasteronline.com
