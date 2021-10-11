CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berks County, PA

Woman dies in weekend fire in Berks County borough

By ASHLEY STALNECKER
Lancaster Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire in Shillington Borough, Berks County, killed one woman Saturday night. Fire crews were called to the fire at 38 Philadelphia Ave. shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, said Eric Kohl, 2nd Lt. and spokesperson with the Shillington Fire Department. The Berks County Coroner’s Office was contacted at 7:17 p.m. and pronounced one woman dead three hours later, according to Acting Coroner Jonn Hollenbach. The woman has not yet been identified.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
Berks County, PA
Accidents
Shillington, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Wyomissing, PA
City
West Reading, PA
Shillington, PA
Accidents
City
Shillington, PA
County
Berks County, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
Berks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Borough#Accident#Mohnton#Reading Hospital
The Hill

Two conservatives resign from Biden's Supreme Court commission

Two conservative members have resigned from the bipartisan panel President Biden assembled to study proposals for reforming the Supreme Court. The departures Friday came from University of Virginia law professor Caleb Nelson, a former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas , and Harvard Law professor Jack Goldsmith, former top official in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel under President George W. Bush.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Vaccination requirement for foreign travelers to U.S. begins November 8

Foreign nationals will need to be fully vaccinated to travel to the U.S. beginning November 8, according to a White House official. The Biden administration is announcing the official start date of the new policy Friday. Fully vaccinated travelers will still need to show a negative test taken within 72 days of traveling. The policy applies to both those traveling by plane and over land from Canada and Mexico.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy