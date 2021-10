CORNWALL, Ontario — Corey Wheeler emerged as the winner of the 60-lap modified feature during day two of Fall Showdown Weekend at Cornwall Motor Speedway Saturday evening. Alan Therrien took the early lead in the 60-lap feature as David Hebert challenged for the lead. The leaders were with slower cars by lap 15. Therrien was soon able to pass Hebert for the lead and held the top spot until a caution flag on lap 33.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO