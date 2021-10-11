CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Homeowner loses half-hearted battle with determined herd of beavers

By John Holyoke
Bangor Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore we start, I want to assure you that despite what the headline says, I really have no idea whether one or a dozen beavers conspired to take its (their) toll on my home landscaping. And before we start, I want to assure you that I know that a group of beavers is actually called a “colony.” Fact is, I think “colony” is a pretty weak label for such a destructive (or determined) group (if there was an actual group) of animals.

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 5

Related
CNET

Elk with tire stuck around its neck for years finally freed

Over the weekend, a bull elk in Colorado had a great weight taken away. The 600-pound (272-kilogram), 4.5-year-old elk had been wearing a tire around its neck for at least two years. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers finally caught up to the animal, tranquilized it and removed the tire. The...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beavers#Wood Chips#Herds#Pursu
algonaradio.com

Rare Giant Elk Spotted in Kossuth County

–A video showing a Giant Elk walking across a field in Southern Kossuth County went viral on Wednesday, sparking interest all around the area. Kossuth County Naturalist Billie Willie tells KLGA News that a sighting like this doesn’t happen often. Willie says the video that popped on Facebook today is...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Watch This Rescue Dog Lose Half Her Weight | The Dodo

You can keep up with Corina on Instagram: thedo.do/corina. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
PETS
APG of Wisconsin

Battling the beavers

When E.P. Fullington (a Civil War veteran originally from Vermont) picked out the core acreage that is now our farm, he had a keen old-timer’s sense of what needed to be on the property. This included a flowing freshwater creek, which likely helped to water the livestock until the well could be dug.
ANIMALS
Florida Star

VIDEO: Fisherman Makes Waves With Snaps Of Bizarre Creatures From The Oceans’ Depths

By Arian MovileanuA Canadian fisherman is making a splash online with his photos of bizarre-looking marine creatures he caught. Blowfish, jellyfish, pipefish and prehistoric-looking creatures that would seem at home in an aquatic version of “Jurassic Park” fill his Instagram page. Mackenzie Sapier from Prince Edward Island has always been drawn to wildlife and the ocean. “But I became passionate […]
ANIMALS
outtherecolorado.com

[VIDEO] Turkey spotted on wildlife camera, soon a meal for family of bears

Colorado park ranger Tiffany McCauley has once again shared some wildlife footage caught on a trail camera that's too interesting not to address. In the footage, a turkey is seen passing through an area. Twenty-five minutes later, a family of bears is seen passing through, dining on what is likely the same bird.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy