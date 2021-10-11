First Scream Images Include Neve Campbell, Ghostface, And New Characters

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are hoping to scare audiences with the fifth Scream movie, titled simply Scream, when Paramount and Spyglass Media Group release the film on Jan. 14, 2022. But in the spring of 2020, it was the pair who were biting their nails waiting to see if the franchise's longtime stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette would jump aboard the first film in the franchise since 2011's Scream 4 and the first not to be directed by the late Wes Craven. The absence of one or more of the characters portrayed by the actors (Campbell's final girl Sidney Prescott, Cox's journalist Gale Weathers, and Arquette's lawman Dewey Riley) would certainly raise eyebrows among the slasher franchise's devoted army of fans. Moreover, Sidney, Gale, and Dewey were all prominently featured in the script for the movie, about a new killer who puts on the Ghostface mask and begins targeting teenagers to resurrect secrets from Woodsboro's corpse-filled past.

