First Scream Images Include Neve Campbell, Ghostface, And New Characters

By Corey Chichizola
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

October is currently in full swing, to the joy of those of us who celebrate “spooky season” every year. Many watch horror movies throughout the month, including Wes Craven’s iconic Scream series. The first images from the new Scream just arrived online, featuring Neve Campbell, Ghostface, and some new characters.

horrornewsnetwork.net

New 'Scream' Poster Shines Spotlight On Ghostface

It’s always someone you know. Words to live–and die–by. A brand-new chilling poster for the next installment in the Scream franchise was unveiled this past weekend on the film’s official Twitter account, as reported by cbr.com, and you can check out the tweet and poster on this page. The image...
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

'Scream' Trailer: Ghostface Is Back

Unfortunately for her and the rest of the residents of Woodsboro, it’s old Ghostface, that masked, horror-movie-obsessed killer from four previous Scream films. Granted, in each movie, Ghostface has been a role inherited by a different (or multiple different) psychopaths. And so a decade since the last Scream, a new Ghostface emerges to terrorize Sidney (Neve Campbell) and the rest of Woodsboro all over again. Also returning for this new Scream are original cast members Courteney Cox (as reporter Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (as bumbling police officer Dewey Riley).
98.7 Jack FM

'Scream' First Images and Poster Debut Ahead of Trailer

That’s the new tagline of the brand new Scream. It’s just called Scream, even though it is technically the fourth sequel to the original Wes Craven Scream that redefined the slasher movie by acknowledging all of the genre’s most tired clichés. Craven passed away in 2015 so this new film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett in his place. (Original Scream writer Kevin Williamson is an executive producer on the new project.)
Collider

'SCREAM' Poster Reveals the New Ghostface in Menacing Fashion

Fans have been anxiously waiting for the new addition to the Scream franchise, and it is quickly approaching. The first poster for the simply-titled SCREAM has been released with a terrifying Ghostface and a warning for fans to expect the unexpected when it comes to the ever-changing killer. Silhouetted in...
Paste Magazine

Ghostface Returns in First Trailer for Knife-Wielding Scream Sequel

Not even avoiding the ringing landline will save you this time from Ghostface, at least if the first trailer for the upcoming Scream sequel is to be believed. The film, currently scheduled for a Jan. 14, 2022 release, is directed by Ready or Not’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and continues the story of ultimate “final girl” Sidney Prescott as her hometown of Woodsboro, California endures yet another knife-wielding reign of terror.
EW.com

Scream first look: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette join franchise newbies (and Ghostface) in fifth film

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are hoping to scare audiences with the fifth Scream movie, titled simply Scream, when Paramount and Spyglass Media Group release the film on Jan. 14, 2022. But in the spring of 2020, it was the pair who were biting their nails waiting to see if the franchise's longtime stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette would jump aboard the first film in the franchise since 2011's Scream 4 and the first not to be directed by the late Wes Craven. The absence of one or more of the characters portrayed by the actors (Campbell's final girl Sidney Prescott, Cox's journalist Gale Weathers, and Arquette's lawman Dewey Riley) would certainly raise eyebrows among the slasher franchise's devoted army of fans. Moreover, Sidney, Gale, and Dewey were all prominently featured in the script for the movie, about a new killer who puts on the Ghostface mask and begins targeting teenagers to resurrect secrets from Woodsboro's corpse-filled past.
imdb.com

'Scream' Trailer: Neve Campbell Returns to Honor Wes Craven in Slasher Reboot

Though the fifth “Scream” may not be anyone’s favorite scary movie, it’s shaping up to one of the iconic franchise’s best contenders. Deliberately not titled “Scream 5,” though that is technically what it is, the upcoming slasher flick is the first new installment since 2011’s “Scream 4,” and the first since the 2015 passing of franchise creator and horror aficionado Wes Craven. Of course, it wouldn’t be a reboot of the classic without the original trio: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are all returning to the movie that started it all.
CinemaBlend

Will Scream 5 Please Longtime Fans? OG Actor David Arquette Explains

David Arquette has been in every Scream installment since the original 1996 film and, in the process, his character, Dew Riley, has gone from hapless deputy to Woodsboro’s sheriff. The actor has also witnessed the ebbs and flows the franchise has experienced over the last three decades. The latest movie is being positioned as a reset of sorts and, unlike previous outings, it wasn’t created under the carefully eye of Wes Craven. While fans might be skittish about the results, Arquette isn’t worried about the final product. In fact, he recently explained how OG and new Scream fans will enjoy the soft reboot of the horror franchise.
ComicBook

Scream Star David Arquette Talks Ushering in a New Generation of Ghostface Killers

Over the course of more than two decades, only a trio of performers has appeared in each installment of the Scream franchise, making them all part of an exclusive club of Ghostface survivors. As evidenced by the first trailer for the upcoming sequel Scream, an all-new crop of potential victims has emerged with connections to previous killers in the series' franchise, forcing Sidney Prescott, Gail Weathers, and Dewey Riley to reunite in hopes of using their own history with the killers to bring an end to the murders. During a virtual set visit for the upcoming Scream, David Arquette talked about bridging the gap between the original performers and the new cast of characters, as well as the fresh filmmakers entering the series. The new Scream is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.
startattle.com

Scream (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox

Scream (aka Scream 5 or V Scream) follows the story of a young woman who returns to her old hometown, only to encounter horrific m—-er cases connected to a notorious Ghostface-masked serial k—er. This American meta slasher film serves as the fifth installment of the Scream film series. The film...
1045wjjk.com

First Trailer For New Scream Movie Brings Back Ghostface And Old Favorites. Do You Like Scary Movies?

​”Hello Sidney”! The terrifying first trailer for the new “Scream” movie unveils the iconic Ghostface killer along with other “old” cast favorites!. Dewey (David Arquette) convinces Sidney (Neve Campbell) to come back to Woodsboro when a new series of murders starts. Naturally they team up again with Gale (Courtney Cox) to take on a new Ghostface killer.
ComicBook

Scream Star Marley Shelton Talks Her Character's Promotion and Returning to the World of Ghostface

When it comes to the Scream franchise, the only actors to have starred in all four films are Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, all of which have returned for the upcoming Scream sequel. They aren't the only ones returning to the franchise, however, as Scream 4 introduced audiences to Marley Shelton's deputy Judy, who has undergone a few changes since we last saw her in 2011. While fans were obviously excited about Shelton's return, the actor herself was just as surprised as audiences were that another sequel would be developed without series director Wes Craven, who passed away in 2011. The new Scream lands in theaters on January 14, 2022.
CinemaBlend

Scream Director Confirms The Trailer Has Misdirects For The Audience

Spooky season upon us, but the scares will continue past October. That’s because a new Scream movie is heading to theaters this winter, complete with the beloved actors Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. Scream is directed by the directors of Ready or Not, one of whom recently confirmed that the first trailer has misdirects for the audience.
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Attends 'Halloween Kills' Premiere Dressed as Her Mom's Iconic 'Psycho' Character

Jamie Lee Curtis dressed as her mother Janet Leigh from the horror classic “Psycho” at the costume party premiere of “Halloween Kills” on Tuesday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Curtis commanded attention when she hit the black arrivals carpet in a blonde wig and blue dress while carrying a bloody shower curtain. “It’s the ultimate good versus evil,” Curtis said of the “Halloween” franchise. “Laurie Strode represents the quotidian, quintessential, innocent American teenage girl, that is innocence personified. And when you collide it with the essence of evil which is Michael Meyers, you create a tension that you,...
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

