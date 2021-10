NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Seattle Kraken wound up having to wait longer to play their first regular-season game on home ice than they did their first victory. Brandon Tanev scored his second goal into an empty net with 1:21 left, and the Kraken beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 Thursday night for the first victory in the expansion franchise's second game.

