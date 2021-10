NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A damning report from his own Department of Investigation is slamming Mayor Bill de Blasio for misusing NYPD detectives. The report found he used them as a highly paid “concierge service” to run errands, ferry his children, friends and staffers, and run daily security checks on his Brooklyn rental properties. CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer said the report also called on the mayor to repay the city nearly $320,000 in travel expenses for cops who protected him when he ran for president. Web Extra: Read The Report (.pdf) What can you say about a man who ran for mayor saying...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO