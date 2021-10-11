CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

David Littleproud says states should compensate farmers for past emissions reductions

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HrCMb_0cNq9yes00
David Littleproud, the federal minister for agriculture, maintains the states should compensate farmers affected by land clearing laws.

The federal agriculture minister, David Littleproud, has rejected demands from farmers for compensation for emissions reductions agreed more than two decades ago, saying the states should be responsible for compensating farmers over land clearing laws.

His comments came as internal negotiations intensified over the Morrison government’s climate policy ahead of the Cop26 in Glasgow with the National party meeting to discuss its position.

The government’s 10 member leadership team – along with the energy and emissions minister, Angus Taylor, and the resources minister, Keith Pitt – held a briefing on the policy options on Monday.

Prior to that meeting, the Nationals leader, Barnaby Joyce, said that he had been given “one look at the document” but MPs would be given an opportunity to discuss the proposed policy before finalising their position.

It will be considered by cabinet on Wednesday.

Nationals MPs are due to meet on Sunday ahead of parliament resuming on Monday, with expectations that Taylor will address the meeting.

As the Coalition negotiations continued, the Nationals withdrew an invitation to National Farmers’ Federation representatives to address the party room regarding their position ahead of Glasgow.

The NFF had demanded a reparation scheme of some sort to set aside a dedicated income stream for carbon sequestration to repay farmers for emissions reductions claimed as part of the Kyoto agreement in 1998.

Cabinet papers from the late 1990s documented how the Keating and Howard governments relied heavily on state laws limiting land clearing for most of their reductions leading up to Kyoto.

Liberal MP Warren Entsch has also previously confirmed the Coalition had “left the [fossil fuel] industry to emit largely unrestrained while farmers, pastoralists, and landholders picked up the emissions tab”.

While Littleproud has previously suggested farmers have done the “heavy lifting” on emissions reductions, he pushed back against NFF demands that farmers be compensated for reductions as a result of state clearing laws.

“It’s important for the NFF to understand the federal government did compensate for those land clearing regulations,” Littleproud said on Monday. “They were paid to state governments. So it’s actually the state governments that need to kick the tin to Australian farmers for that property right was taken away.”

But the NFF president, Fiona Simson, said she was aware of no evidence of federal compensation paid to the states. Guardian Australia was unable to confirm the details of any federal government compensation paid to states.

Simson, who is one of the trustees of the Farmers Fighting Fund, upped the ante on the federal government by raising the prospect of farmers supporting legal action over land clearing laws over the removal of property rights.

“The Farmers Fighting Fund is there to prosecute laws and cases that it feels creates a national precedent so if such a case came forward – then I can’t speak on behalf of the FFF because I’m just a trustee – but I’m sure it would always be interested in considering a case,” Simson told Guardian Australia.

Previous land clearing cases by farmers have failed or been thrown out of court.

Simson said notwithstanding the NFF’s support for a zero 2050 emissions target, the NFF was raising the issue because farmers had borne the brunt of emissions reductions without transitional reparations.

Sign up to receive the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

“If there are transition arrangements being put in place for other industries for heavy emitters like manufacturing or energy or mining then it will rankle farmers even more to not have had any recognition about what happened in Kyoto.”

Joyce, backed the farmers’ federation call for compensation, saying “they should never have had their assets stolen off them in the first place”.

“It was basically like someone coming into your house and taking your television set or your fridge and just saying, ‘Oh, we believe we’re entitled to that’,” Joyce said.

“We can’t have that happen again. They should be compensated. It should never have happened to them in the first place. What other country just takes an asset off somebody and doesn’t pay them for it?”

When asked if the claim would be considered in negotiations over a net zero commitment, Joyce said it would be up to the Nationals party room to raise it as an issue, once MPs had considered the government’s proposal.

Joyce said at this point, MPs would then say: “OK, we’re on board, or we’re not, or we’ve got to make some changes to get us on board.”

“My job is try and corral that. At the end of the day, are you going to have them all on the same page? Not a chance. That would be ridiculous. We’re the freest party in Australia.”

Nationals sources suggested about five MPs remained stridently opposed to any deal on backing net zero, with Matt Canavan, Sam McMahon, David Gillespie, George Christensen and Pitt all unlikely to support the long term emissions reduction target.

For those Nationals who are supportive of taking action on climate change, there is concern that Victorian MP Darren Chester has indicated he will not attend the meeting, potentially weakening party room support for the policy.

The Victorian senator Bridget McKenzie – who has previously scorned the idea of net zero – flagged in an opinion piece in the Australian on Monday that locking in the commitment to net zero by 2050 was possible, but the consequences for regional areas needed to be mitigated.

“We want net zero economic impact in the regions. And we want that guaranteed,” McKenzie said.

She suggested that mandating investments in regional areas would help protect regional economies, and floated the idea of a legislated “regional socio-economic impact assessment mechanism” to permanently monitor the impacts of Australia’s emissions reduction strategies on regional Australia.

“For many MPs, this will be the most far-reaching policy decision of their careers, which is why it has been such a divisive political issue for so long. This is not about getting us to the next election, this is about what happens to our people between now and 2050 and beyond.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Square the ledger’: farmers push Nationals for dedicated income stream in emissions reduction policy

Australia’s peak farming lobby will demand Nationals MPs ensure the Scott Morrison government gives farmers a dedicated income stream from sequestered carbon in the event the Coalition lands a new mid-century emissions reduction policy ahead of the Cop26 in Glasgow. The National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) will meet Nationals MPs virtually...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

S.Korea to raise emissions reduction goal to 40% by 2030

SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's government on Friday said it would raise its greenhouse gas reduction goal from 26.3 percent to 40 percent by 2030, as part of efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The revised nationally determined contribution (NDC) was proposed by the ruling party in...
WORLD
naturalgasworld.com

Australia announces CCS method for Emissions Reduction Fund

Each Australian Carbon Credit Unit earned by a carbon capture and storage project represents one metric ton of carbon emissions avoided. The Australian government on October 1 said it has developed an Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) method to credit abatement from new carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects. The government...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Littleproud
Person
Keith Pitt
Person
Warren Entsch
Person
Bridget Mckenzie
Person
Barnaby Joyce
Person
Matt Canavan
TheConversationAU

Yes, Australia can beat its 2030 emissions target. But the Morrison government barely lifted a finger

With just over a fortnight until world leaders gather in Glasgow at a make-or-break United Nations climate conference, all eyes are on the biggest climate laggards, including Australia. Prime Minister Scott Morrison continues to claim Australia will “meet and beat” its current 2030 target of reducing emissions by 26-28% below 2005 levels. But unlike many of his international counterparts, he has so far resisted increasing the 2030 target. In a report released today, commissioned by the Australian Conservation Foundation, our team at Climate Analytics conclude Australia will indeed beat its current 2030 target. We project Australia’s emissions are likely to be...
AUSTRALIA
Tribune-Star

Flashpoint: Congress should help farmers improve conservation

Hoosier farmers know what they are doing. Every year, our agriculture industry feeds Indiana, the nation, and the world. Why are we so successful? Early on, our farmers learned that taking care of the environment makes the land more productive. This means protecting the soil from all four seasons that we know — and mostly love — in the Midwest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Hard choices loom for finance chiefs and their climate pledges

In speeches and communiques from top finance officials at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank this week, one word was ubiquitous: climate. Leaders of the institutions and government ministers pledged action to meet the global climate goals of keeping warning below 1.5 degrees Celsius and reaching net zero emissions by 2050, with an eye towards next month's COP26 climate change summit. "I'm afraid it is time to roll up our sleeves and detail our plan of actions," Britain's Prince Charles said at a World Bank event Thursday. "With action on climate change, biodiversity loss and a just transition more urgent than ever, I can only encourage us all to get to work and solve this problem."
ENVIRONMENT
Kansas Reflector

Farmers need Congress to chip in on climate-smart agriculture

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Zack Pistora is the interim executive director for the Kansas Rural Center and longtime environmental lobbyist for the Kansas Chapter of Sierra Club. Farmers are used […] The post Farmers need Congress to chip in on climate-smart agriculture appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian Australia#Compensation#Nff#Cabinet#Coalition
The Independent

Australian prime minister will attend Glasgow climate talks

Australia’s prime minister confirmed on Friday he will attend a climate summit in Glasgow next month despite his government remaining bitterly divided over a draft plan for the country to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government’s next climate plan would protect the interests of “rural and regional” Australians who complain that they have borne the brunt of previous reforms.“It’s not just about hitting net zero. That’s an important environmental goal,” Morrison said."What’s important is that Australia’s economy goes from strength to strength," he added.The conservative government aims to reduce Australia's emissions to net-zero...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Aussie PM drops threat to skip UN climate summit

Australia's prime minister on Friday withdrew a threat to skip next month's landmark UN climate summit, describing the meeting as "an important event". "I confirmed my attendance at the Glasgow Summit, which I'm looking forward to attending," Scott Morrison told journalists. Under mounting pressure to adopt more ambitious climate targets, the conservative leader had suggested he would not join other heads of government in Scotland's largest city. His comments angered climate activists and were seen as a direct diplomatic snub to the UK, a close ally and the summit host.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Guardian

Without GPs we would be in chaos instead of a crisis

Can I congratulate Gaby Hinsliff, as she really stood in a GP’s shoes, understood their problems, and suggested a treatment ahead (GPs have become the new fall guys for government failures, 15 October). In fact she behaved as our GPs do now, whether they “see” patients on email, phone, internet video or in person. I spent my last years as a GP running down corridors to see as many patients as possible. I spent my weekends “seeing” them on the internet. I retired to save my life. I am back helping because the Conservative government has so defunded and degraded general practice (intentionally) that without our retired NHS nurses and doctors returning, we would be in chaos instead of a crisis.
HEALTH
The Guardian

Arrest the government, not Insulate Britain protesters

Patricia Taylor suggests that Insulate Britain activists pour their energy into insulating the places where they live and work (Letters, 13 October). Among other things, I have fitted the biggest solar array in the area on my last workplace. I have eco-retrofitted my own home and given tours of it through Cambridge Carbon Footprint for more than 10 years (the most recent tour can be seen on YouTube).
ADVOCACY
AFP

Sydney to scrap quarantine, readies to welcome overseas visitors

Sydney will scrap all quarantine requirements for travellers from next month, officials said Friday, an abrupt step toward reopening Australia's long-shuttered borders. Under a national post-pandemic road map, borders were to gradually reopen in November, with only Australians and permanent residents allowed in with mandatory home quarantine.
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Why Jacinda Ardern’s ‘clumsy’ leadership response to Delta could still be the right approach

Leading people through the pandemic is clearly no easy task. But does the criticism currently directed at New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveal a major misstep on her part, or something deeper about the nature of leadership itself? Ardern has previously won widespread praise for her COVID-19 response and crisis communication, topping Fortune magazine’s “world’s greatest leaders” list in 2021. Focused on minimising harm to both lives and livelihoods, her pandemic leadership has comprised three main strands: reliance on expert advice, mobilising collective effort and cushioning the pandemic’s disruptive effects. These built the trust needed to secure high levels...
AUSTRALIA
The Guardian

The Guardian

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy