Law Firms' Tech Dilemma: Too Many Users and Not Enough IT Professionals

By Frank Ready
Law.com
 4 days ago

Much like winter, IT outsourcing is coming to law firms looking to cull internal salary dollars. But as the types of systems that firms are deploying internally continue to become more complex, downsizing internal tech support too severely could leave attorneys in a jam at a time when good help is both expensive and hard to find.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Law Firms#Dilemma#Attorneys#Outsourcing
