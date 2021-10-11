CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Casino Resort CEO Glebocki resigns (updated)

By Daniel J. Munoz
NJBIZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry Glebocki, the head of one of New Jersey’s two youngest casinos, resigned from her post at Ocean Casino Resort, the gambling outpost announced in the morning on Oct. 11. She is also stepping down from her post as president of the Casino Association of New Jersey, a trade group...

njbiz.com

