Electronic Dance Music Production School – Things to Consider

By ONEEDM
oneedm.com
 4 days ago

When seeking an electronic dance music production school it is important to go to as many forums on the internet as possible and chat with other producers. You can pick up a lot of valuable information from other producers who have experienced the same thing as you. You will also get an idea of the types of classes that you’ll be attending during your course. This will help you to decide if you can cope with the demands of the program and whether or not you would enjoy it.

oneedm.com

phillyfunguide.com

Music & Movement Dance Classes for Ages 5-7

Music & Movement is a fun and highly physical program designed to aid the student in understanding rhythm. It introduces the child to the basic principles of music using songs, movement explorations and movement games. Rhythmic timing and rhythmic structure are presented to the student, first using percussion instruments and/or the singing voice and then transferring the rhythms to one or more body parts. Gradually the student learns to understand and process rhythm using the whole body as an instrument.
THEATER & DANCE
harkeraquila.com

Student choreographers begin Dance Production rehearsals

Dance Production rehearsals began this week for student-choreographed dances that will be performed in the “Blast from the Past” show in January of next year. Six dances, taught by 10 choreographers total, have their first rehearsals spread throughout this week, with some already having taken place on Monday and Tuesday.
THEATER & DANCE
oneedm.com

Best Software For Making Electronic Music

If you’re looking for the best software for making electronic dance music then you definitely have a number of options to choose from. However, some of these choices can be quite overwhelming. For example, if you want to buy the best software for making electronic dance music you’ll need to do a lot of research. Fortunately, there are a lot of options available. You may find that one is exactly right for you though.
COMPUTERS
oneedm.com

A Clue About Why Is The rave Culture Phenomenon Qualified By Electronic Dance Music

The phenomenon characterized by electronic dance music has been around for quite some time now. It is known to everyone but most people are ignorant about the origins of it. First, let me introduce myself; I am a DJ from Australia and I think one of my best assets is my passion for electronic dance music. I have always loved it since I was a child and was fascinated by the fact that it is a worldwide known musical genre. There are so many people who love to listen to it at clubs, raves or just at home.
THEATER & DANCE
oneedm.com

2 Best Electronic Dance Music Maker Options For Artists And Beginners

You may be interested in an electronic dance music maker to add some hip-hop or breakbeat to your party, school function, or other occasion. There are many different types of electronic dance music maker devices on the market today. This can make choosing the right one difficult. However, if you have a clear idea of what you are looking for you should be able to choose easily. Most electronic dance music maker units come with several programs that you can use to create and edit your new dance mix.
THEATER & DANCE
EDMTunes

Toolroom & WaterBear Announce New Degree in Electronic Music & Business

Do you love electronic music? and want to make a career in the industry? Toolroom University, and WaterBear, two leaders in the music education industry, just announced the launch of their new BA (Bachelor of Arts) Degree. The degree will specialize in Electronic Music & Business. The degree’s goal is...
EDUCATION
djmag.com

DJs for Climate Action launch new initiative for the electronic music industry

DJs for Climate Action has launched a new initiative to help the electronic music industry realise a more innovative, sustainable and environmentally friendly dance music industry by 2030. The report, Future Vision, lays out a number of recommendations in various categories. These are: Touring & Connection, Venues & Events, Economic...
MUSIC
pro-tools-expert.com

Why Niche Matters In Music Production

As someone who is a big fan of steak, this seems an odd rule to have imposed upon myself when I’m eating out. However, there is one exception to this, and that’s if I’m in a restaurant that only serves steak. Then I’ll order it because I know it will be done really well. If I’m not in such a single-item themed restaurant then by ordering steak, I’ll probably have chosen the most expensive thing on the menu and will be disappointed by it. From a grubby Steak ‘n’ Eggs in St Petersburg, Florida to one of the many Hawksmoors in London, I’ve never been disappointed in a steak restaurant that completely owns its niche. Which brings us to my point (before I bore you to death with my culinary adventures). Niche matters.
MUSIC
fscsouthern.com

Students create original musical production

The door to the practice room opens, and music mixes with voices. Kendall Uslan can be heard giving blocking information while Kai Anderson runs one of the lead actresses through her solo. Even to the closest follower of broadway, however, these scenes and songs are not familiar. Many people dream...
THEATER & DANCE
oneedm.com

Drugs at Dance Music Companies

In a world where DJ gear has become very accessible to the average Joe, electronic dance music companies have had to adapt to changing times in order to remain relevant. In an age where websites and clubs that cater to music are being formed at record speed, it’s important for an up and coming electronic dance music company to stand out and gain as many followers as possible. In this article I will outline three areas where dance manufacturers need to expand to keep up with this rapidly changing landscape. The three main factors are:
THEATER & DANCE
musicinminnesota.com

Is Porter Robinson the most meta man in electronic music?

After all, he is a millennial, and boy did he lean into that. I’ve grown to become somewhat of a deep house snob over the last couple of years. I guess when you’re stuck at home, you’re most likely to listen to something a little calmer than the electronic scene usually provides*^
MUSIC
oneedm.com

Hottest Dance Party Trivia for Hottest Music Festivals!

Dance Electronic Music Day is coming up fast and will be an incredible event to celebrate. The biggest house music festival of the year is going to take place in Portugal. It has featured some heavy hitters such as Above & Beyond, Arty Recordings, Chromeo, Tiesto, Enya, Jauz & Justine Timberlake, Avicor, A State Of Trance, Fedde le Grand, Chicane, Krewella and many more. Tickets go on sale from Thursday, March 4th till Sunday, March 7th. So get booking and make your purchase now. It won’t be long before this year’s celebration is rocking the world.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Fast Forward: A Vision of Inclusion in Music for 2025 (Guest Column)

Imagine it’s 2025. The global music business has been radically transformed and disintermediated. Over 100 million new songs have been uploaded to DSPs in this one year. This extraordinary growth, up from the 22 million songs in 2021, largely comes from legions of new developing artists in Africa, India and the Middle East and their exponential acceleration of streaming. Other factors in the surge include the boom in music creation, now a ubiquitous hobby made infinitely easier with machine learning based tools. AI generated music is also hitting its artistic stride. It’s almost impossible to distinguish between a HA (human artist) and...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

New Amsterdam museum dedicated exclusively to electronic music to open

On October 29, a museum dedicated to electronic music—the first of its kind, according to founders—will formally open its doors to indulge audiophiles in six dance-driven exhibitions and 15 installations. Our House will merge photo galleries, flyers, interactive turntables, documentaries, a 4D audio-visual experience known as “The Culture Ride,” and drum machines with contributions from industry fixtures such as Charlotte de Witte, Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, The Frankie Knuckles Foundation, and more.
MUSEUMS
Synthtopia

Berna 3 Turns Your Computer Into A 1950’s Electronic Music Studio

Berna 3, a virtual studio described as a ‘love letter’ to mid-century electronic music studios, is now available for macOS. A Windows release is scheduled for release later this month. Here’s what the developer has to say about it:. “Berna is an experience, a world of instruments that transport you...
COMPUTERS
xpn.org

WKDU celebrates the 17th annual Electronic Music Marathon October 8th to the 11th

Initially designed as a radio class project in 1997, WKDU’s Electronic Music Marathon has evolved into a highly anticipated annual event. This year, the EMM will celebrate its 17th anniversary with a stacked line-up and secret DJ set. Kicking off at noon on Friday, October 8, EMM will go until Monday, October 11 at midnight. The broadcasts will occur from several off-location sites all around Philly.
MUSIC
radiofacts.com

Sarah Hildering van Lith Named Director, Dance & Electronic at Ingrooves Music Group

Ingrooves Music Group, a world leader in music distribution, marketing and technology, has named Sarah Hildering van Lith to the newly created position of Director of Dance & Electronic. Based in Amsterdam, Sarah will work closely with the Ingrooves team around the world to drive continued growth in dance and electronic music, while also establishing an increased presence in the Benelux countries.
THEATER & DANCE
carvdnstone.com

Milwaukee's Rufus King High School Offers Music Production Class to Students

Rufus King International High School is a part of the Milwaukee Public School (MPS) systems and they’ve been known as a top leading school not just in Milwaukee, but the entire state of Wisconsin. Even with recent MPS budget cuts over the last few years, Rufus King has introduced a new music production class to its 2021 curriculum.
WISCONSIN STATE
wxxinews.org

Mary Monroe and the spiritual healing of music and dance

There seemed to be nothing to worry about. Mary Monroe and her partner, Nate Coffey, were fully vaccinated on that Aug. 8 afternoon, a celebration of life for their friend, Dan Murphy. The 65-year-old Murphy, the owner of Murph’s Pub in Stutson Street Plaza, had died unexpectedly a few days earlier.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
djmag.com

Electronic music album made using black hole data set for release

An electronic music album made using black hole data will be released later this year. Titled 'Mikromedas AdS/CFT 001', the album is the work of Dr Valery Vermeulen, an electronic musician, physicist and mathematician, who is also a guest professor at Ghent's KASK & Conservatorium School of Arts and Master ArtScience Den Hague.
MUSIC

