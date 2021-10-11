Electronic Dance Music Production School – Things to Consider

As someone who is a big fan of steak, this seems an odd rule to have imposed upon myself when I’m eating out. However, there is one exception to this, and that’s if I’m in a restaurant that only serves steak. Then I’ll order it because I know it will be done really well. If I’m not in such a single-item themed restaurant then by ordering steak, I’ll probably have chosen the most expensive thing on the menu and will be disappointed by it. From a grubby Steak ‘n’ Eggs in St Petersburg, Florida to one of the many Hawksmoors in London, I’ve never been disappointed in a steak restaurant that completely owns its niche. Which brings us to my point (before I bore you to death with my culinary adventures). Niche matters.

