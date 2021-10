Are you unable to send messages on Discord? This guide will help you if you cannot send text messages to your friends on Discord. Discord is a popular VoIP application for millions of gamers and non-gamers. It has eased the communication between gaming enthusiasts and people on the same page. Now, what if Discord fails to send your messages to other users? It can be frustrating especially if you need to send some urgent messages. A lot of users have complained of facing a similar issue where their messages failed to deliver.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO