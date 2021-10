Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has gone on record to say that he owes his Hollywood fame to Marvel but he's also expressed his frustrations over the way his character, Drax the Destroyer has been handled since his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The former wrestling superstar and multi-time WWE champion has grown increasingly unhappy with his MCU stint, so much so that he claims Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his final film in the franchise.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO