‘Approachable’ charhouse coming to Willis Tower
The owner of the Berkshire Room and Roots Handmade Pizza is opening a new restaurant in the Willis Tower, betting it can attract workers and tourists returning to the Loop.www.chicagobusiness.com
The owner of the Berkshire Room and Roots Handmade Pizza is opening a new restaurant in the Willis Tower, betting it can attract workers and tourists returning to the Loop.www.chicagobusiness.com
The news you need to succeed in Chicago. We cover startups, real estate, politics, dining and lots in between.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0