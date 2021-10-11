CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks agree to 1-year contract with D Erik Gustafsson

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have brought back Erik Gustafsson, agreeing to a one-year contract with the free-agent defenseman. Gustafsson was released by the New York Islanders on Sunday. The deal with Chicago is worth $800,000. The return of Gustafsson bolsters the Blackhawks’ blue line after they lost young defensemen Caleb Jones and Wyatt Kalynuk to injuries. Jones sprained his left wrist, and Kalynuk sprained his right ankle. The Blackhawks visit Colorado on Wednesday for their season opener.

