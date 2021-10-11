CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Studios' Eternals - "In The Beginning" Official Featurette

Cover picture for the articleJoin the cast and crew of Marvel Studios' Eternals for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming film, and learn more about the characters joining the MCU. Marvel Studios' Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again. The film's cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Marvel Studios' Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, arrives in theaters on November 5, 2021.

