Davey Tree promotes Morris to manage Albany office
KENT, Ohio — The Davey Tree Expert Company has promoted Scott Morris to district manager of Davey’s Albany Residential/Commercial (R/C) services office. “In Scott’s previous role, he took on many duties all while providing high-level client experiences and maintaining a very successful office,” said Andrew Cunniff, market manager, Northlands R/C operations. “His focus on safety leadership and maintenance shows he prioritizes the team and the clients they serve, which exemplifies that he will be a great leader for our Albany office.”www.lawnandlandscape.com
